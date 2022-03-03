5WPR Expands Food and Beverage Practice Area

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of the food and beverage practice area, serving clients across consumer, corporate and technology divisions. 5W recently announced a specialty food technology division as well as the expansion of their dedicated alcohol and spirits division in response to increased interest within the industry.

In 2021, 5WPR's Food and Beverage practice was named among the top 15 in the U.S. for the fifth year in a row by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

"As a leading food & beverage practice, we are known for working alongside clients at the forefront of emerging trends in the industry, from cannabis-infused products to the rising popularity of plant-based proteins," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "The practice has now grown in response to the shifting landscape of the industry post-pandemic, and as always, we look forward to navigating this new landscape with our clients and helping drive their continued success."

"Food and beverage are more than the end product, it also encompasses the sourcing, production and distribution of ingredients as well as how modern food is developed, purchased and delivered," said 5WPR Corporate and Technology President, Matthew Caiola. "Using our expertise, we work to better familiarize consumers with the brands and technologies connecting them to their dining experiences."

5W PR understands the competitive environment of the food and beverage industry and has developed tried and true strategies for hyper-targeting their clients' core demographic. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the food and beverage arena gets clients the results they are looking for.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

