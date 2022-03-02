Thirstie Releases Data Insights Report Highlighting Core Spirits Online Shopping Behaviors

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirstie , a leading technology company that connects alcohol brands with consumers, today released Thirstie Digital Consumer Insights: Core Spirits. The data-driven report which focuses on online shopping patterns across Whiskey, Vodka, Rum and Gin spirits sub-categories found that sales were driven by Wealthy Small Families and Single Suburbanites.

Thirstie data found that Wealthy Small Families make up nearly one quarter of online core spirits sales with a 22% share. They are followed by Single Suburbanites who also made a significant share of sales with 21%.

On the heels of Thirstie's inaugural Digital Consumer Insights report, the company analyzed purchasing patterns of over 5,000 consumers of legal drinking age who purchased Core Spirits across the U.S. through Thirstie powered branded storefronts from December 2020 - December 2021.

When assessing online sales for the sub-categories, Thirstie found that Wealthy Small Families dominate most, including gin (29%), rum (32%), and vodka (23%). However, Small Middle Class Families have the largest share of Whiskey with 28%. The data report also explained that Retirees make-up a significant share of the consumer base for rum and vodka (25% and 21%, respectively), while Single Suburbanites make up a large portion of gin purchases (20%).

Since the launch of its enterprise e-commerce solution in 2017 , Thirstie has focused on arming beverage alcohol suppliers and brands with first-party data. By providing brands with consumer data and insights, Thirstie has enabled hundreds of alcohol brands to drive significant retail revenue through their digital storefronts.

"Through the implementation of innovative technology and solutions, Thirstie is transforming the beverage alcohol industry to be on par with, and surpass other CPG sectors," said Devaraj Southworth, Thirstie's CEO & Co-Founder. "Central to this evolution is data. Providing liquor brands with true data intelligence on their consumers and their category is something that will undoubtedly continue to propel our industry forward."

Key learnings from Thirstie Digital Consumer Insights: Core Spirits include:

Higher price points don't deter online buyers: Consumers in all persona segments for core spirits show a willingness to purchase premium items and checkout with multiple items in their shopping cart. Suburban Families have a well-stocked bar: Suburban families, both Wealthy Small Families and Small Middle Class Families, play a significant role in the online shopping audience for core spirits. Age plays a significant factor in driving specific online category sales: Young single consumers prefer the varying flavor profiles of gin. Older consumers will gravitate to vodka or rum.

For the full report, visit thirstie.com/datainsights

This report was compiled by Thirstie Data Intelligence who analyzed purchasing patterns of over 5,000 consumers of legal drinking age who purchased Core Spirits (storefronts that feature Whiskey, Vodka, Rum and Gin) across the U.S. through Thirstie powered branded storefronts from Dec. 2020 - Dec. 2021. For complete report methodology, please contact marketing@thirstie.com

About Thirstie

Thirstie, a New York based technology company connects brands with consumers. Its offerings include white-label e-commerce, consumer adoption and data intelligence solutions for Beverage Alcohol brands. Founded by Devaraj Southworth and Maxim Razmakhin in 2014, Thirstie helps brands to power consumer interactions in an industry three-tier compliant system. For more information about Thirstie, please visit www.thirstie.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Thirstie or Twitter, @AreYouThirstie.

