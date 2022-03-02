PTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual conferences.
What:
KeyBanc Capital Markets' Emerging Tech Summit
When:
Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 1:00pm PT
What:
J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
When:
Monday, May 23rd, 2022
What:
Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference
When:
Monday, June 6th, 2022
What:
Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
When:
Wednesday, June 8th, 2022
What:
Nasdaq Investor Conference
When:
Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
To view the webcast and replay for conferences please use the link below.
Webcast:
https://investor.ptc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx
Please note that statements made at each conference are as of the date of the respective conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.
