Homeland Power & Utility Completes Transmission Line 1176: 5-Mile Rebuild in Presque Isle, ME for Versant Power

BANGOR, Maine, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utility Division of Homeland Power & Utility, LLC, based in Bangor, Maine, has completed the 138kV Transmission Line 1176 Rebuild project in Presque Isle for Versant Power. The project entailed construction of over 5 miles of off-road transmission line upgrade and modernization. Homeland Power & Utility's project operations included clearing and corridor work, installing extensive environmental matting to create safe conditions for construction, as well as protecting sensitive wetlands from damage, widening a new ROW, setting 49 new double and triple-pole structures, and pulling over 27,000 feet of conductor, static, and OPGW (fiber cable).

Homeland Power & Utility's crew of IBEW Local 104 linemen modernized more than 5 miles in the Transmission Line 1176 modernization project in Presque Isle, Maine for Versant Power, setting 49 new double and triple pole structures. (PRNewswire)

Homeland Power & Utility was also responsible for overseeing all environmental controls in the turnkey project. Prior to installation of new structures, all old structures and wire were wrecked out by Homeland. The new transmission line ties into the existing Presque Isle substation. Homeland managed a field crew ranging upwards of 30 IBEW Local 104 linemen at peak construction. The project was performed on an accelerated 8-month schedule, and completed in January 2022.

About Homeland Power & Utility, LLC

Homeland Power & Utility, headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, is a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and a signatory contractor to IBEW Local 104, Local 567 in Lewiston, ME, Local 490 in Concord, NH, and Local 103 in Boston, Massachusetts. Homeland's Utility Division, based in Bangor, Maine performs off-road power transmission line and roadside electrical distribution work, storm restoration services for major utility companies and turnkey substation construction. Homeland's Electrical Construction Division, based in Danvers, MA, performs electrical construction services for projects in diverse sectors throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts.

