The Highly Anticipated Blaze Pizza Pi Day Special Is Back March 14

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pi Day is back for its ninth annual celebration. The brand announced the return of its highly anticipated $3.14 pizza special. Join the ultimate pizza party by downloading the app! Existing and new Blaze Loyalty Rewards members who sign up on the Blaze app by Pi Day, March 14, receive a one-time use reward to purchase any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14 (crust upgrades extra). Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze Pizza is treating fans to this Pi Day offer starting March 14 through the end of the month.

Blaze (PRNewsfoto/Blaze Pizza) (PRNewswire)

Blaze Pizza's commitment to using fresh sustainable ingredients is only matched by the brand's dedication to delivering each guest with a unique pizza that truly reflects what they're craving. Guests can combine more than 45 different options, including ingredients like roasted peppers, artichokes, roasted garlic, and plant-based chorizo or keep it simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese pizza. With five crusts to choose from, including our signature made from scratch dough, a Keto crust with 6g net carbs, and cauliflower, as well as nitrate-free meats and fresh pizza sauce and drizzles, Blaze goes to great lengths to provide customers with an unmatched dining experience that meets their lifestyle. With endless possibilities to customize your pizza, Blaze is the only place to celebrate Pi Day.

"At Blaze Pizza, we always strive to go above and beyond for each guest. Our Pi Day deal gives pizza lovers the perfect opportunity to build and customize their own pizza using high-quality ingredients," said Mandy Shaw, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "I mean, where else can you get a $3.14 pizza made exactly your way? Blaze makes great pizza, but you make Blaze great!"

New app users who register for Blaze Rewards by March 14 will receive a one-time use reward. Existing Blaze app users will automatically see their reward in the app. The $3.14 offer can be redeemed by all Blaze Loyalty Rewards members online or in-restaurant across participating U.S. and Prince Edward Island locations from March 14 through March 31. For additional Blaze Pi Day information and to download the app visit www.fire.blazepizza.com/piday2022 .

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind guest experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order in 180 seconds menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok @BlazePizza.

Contact:

Nikki Rachelson

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrachelson@fish-consulting.com

Blaze Pizza Pi Day (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blaze Pizza