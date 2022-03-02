Chatsworth Securities LLC Partners with OPER Pay to Help Brands and Merchants with Seamless Incremental Payments Revenue.

ST. LOUIS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Securities LLC is excited to announce a strategic partnership with OPER Pay, a unique payments engine designed to make mobile payments easier for brands and merchants. OPER Pay provides dramatic increases in incremental revenue for its partners. The partnership will focus on the strategic development and leverage the Chatsworth Securities network in the digital payments and analytics space.

"OPER Pay, through its product OrderEx enables the seamless integration of payment processing and technology solutions across a variety of markets at brick-and-mortar locations" stated David Laiderman, founder, and CEO of OPER Payment Technologies. OPER is now focused on building out its restaurant acquisition channel as well as onboarding additional channel partners wanting to leverage the OPER payment technology and OrderEx payment integration solutions. OPER Pay gives your team a suite of tools to save time and safely serve more customers. It tackles tedious tasks so your staff can be fully present with guests. With interactive menus, mobile ordering & payment, customer rewards, and on-demand server engagement & communication, you can ensure high performance and high-touch service – even during the busiest rush. With OPER Pay, any brand can turn on multiple online transaction types and drive more incremental revenue through its market-tested consumer payments interface.

OPER Pay was founded by Dave Laiderman, who began developing restaurant tech in college in the early 2000s and has been gaining expertise in the space for the past 17 years.

"Chatsworth Securities will bring a strong network and industry expertise in the analytics and payments space. We have a deep knowledge of how data is becoming a driver at the retail level from the customer experience to the analytics captured by the database data" said Marcus Magarian, Managing Director at Chatsworth Securities. The partnership will provide OPER Pay with expanded access to capital and potential business opportunity. We are looking forward to providing our niche knowledge and experience in the payment space through this partnership. "We help customers unlock their data, which in today's market could even impact and unlock EBITDA in a positive way, as that on-premise data is extremely valuable to major consumer goods conglomerates and QSR groups, for example." stated Ralph DiFiore, Senior Managing Director (OR Ryosuke Hashimoto, Chatsworth Group).

