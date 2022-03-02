Abrigo Named Bronze Stevie® Award winner in Customer Service Department of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leader of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software category in 16th annual Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New categories this year honor excellence in thought leadership in customer service and sales.

The award marks the third time in recent years that Abrigo has been recognized for superior customer service.

"Our core values are the Heart and SOUL of our company and the Customer Support Teams at Abrigo embody the "Love for Others" that Abrigo is built upon," said Wayne Roberts, CEO of Abrigo. "This award is another testament to our team's commitment to serving our customers and their dedication to continuous improvement. They are the secret sauce that truly distinguishes Abrigo."

Key indicators of success for Abrigo's support department, according to the award's judges, include:

Team members handled over 18,000 support cases in Q1 of 2021 during the last Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) origination push

Customers reached a live person 99% of the time

80% of customer surveys scored perfect "5s" for the support analyst in areas of professionalism, technical knowledge, and resolution time

On top of these indicators, judges commented that they "especially love to see Abrigo manage to achieve high employee satisfaction and low attrition while providing real opportunities for support analysts to advance their careers within the company."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

About Abrigo

Abrigo enables U.S. financial institutions to support their communities through technology that fights financial crime, grows loans and deposits, and optimizes risk. Abrigo's platform centralizes the institution's data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

