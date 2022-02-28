Kia EV6 named 2022 European Car of the Year

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Kia EV6 has been named the 2022 Car of the Year in the prestigious European Car of the Year (COTY) awards. The innovative all-electric crossover was voted the overall winner by a 61-strong jury consisting of highly respected motoring journalists from 23 European countries.

Signifying its high-tech positioning, the EV6 was the first global model to incorporate Kia’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. (PRNewswire)

The Kia EV6 was initially listed for consideration for the top award alongside over sixty models that launched during 2021. In November, the COTY jury whittled this longlist down to a seven-strong shortlist, six of which were electric vehicles (EVs), further demonstrating the growing importance of electric vehicles to consumers as society transitions towards a new mobility future.

Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe, commented: "It's a great honour to have won the 2022 European Car of the Year with the EV6, the first ever Kia to win this prestigious award. The EV6 is truly a landmark development that's been designed from the outset to make electric mobility fun, convenient and accessible by combining a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, a spacious high-tech interior and a truly rewarding driving experience. The EV6 is an exciting sign of what's still to come in our evolving electrified line-up."

The EV6 is Kia's first dedicated EV to be based on the company's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This high-tech architecture ensures the EV6 eliminates the many compromises faced by EVs that are created on platforms initially designed to accommodate internal combustion engine vehicles. As a result of its E-GMP underpinnings, the EV6 has a class-leading interior space, a highly impressive 528km driving range and 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities that enables customers to carry out a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 18 minutes.

For more information about Kia EV6, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia Corporation