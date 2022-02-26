SOFIA RICHIE AND ELSA HOSK ATTEND STAR-STUDDED US LAUNCH OF AUSTRALIAN INGESTIBLE BEAUTY BRAND, VIDA GLOW

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingestible beauty leader and number one global marine collagen brand, Vida Glow, breaks new territory with expansion into the U.S. market. Hosted by Vida Glow founder, Anna Lahey, the Australian-born brand marked their official launch with an intimate evening at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 23rd with a star-studded guest list.

International and local guests including models, influencers, and socialites gathered for an immersive dinner at the Private Patio of the Beverly Hills Hotel. In her speech, Anna Lahey reflected on the brand's 2014 beginnings and exponential evolvement to global acclaim as leaders in ingestible beauty, all cemented by Vida Glow's science-backed credentials and trailblazing category presence.

"It was such a special evening. Surrounded by wonderful individuals who helped support Vida Glow's celebratory move into the U.S. and make the event the success it was - I'm beyond grateful." -- Anna Lahey, Founder, Vida Glow.

The event comes as a highly anticipated precursor – as Vida Glow will further disrupt the ingestible industry with their first global campaign, launching March 3rd, 2022. An unequivocal visual directive – vibrant and energized – the ingestible leader's campaign will be a deliberate departure from advertising commonly seen in this space. Taking skin care deeper, Vida Glow solidifies a new precedence – one set to benchmark the future of beauty.

Vida Glow launched in 2014 with a hydrolyzed marine collagen peptide powder. Today, one unit of the brand's Natural Marine Collagen is sold every four seconds. Prioritizing product efficacy, the brand is committed to formulating first-to-market solutions for common beauty concerns. Backed by independently conducted clinical trials and proven to deliver tangible results, Vida Glow's core range includes:

Natural Marine Collagen:

A clinically proven peptide powder that stimulates collagen production for plump, youthful skin.

SRP: $50

Anti-G-Ox™:

A daily antioxidant powder defending skin against premature ageing.

SRP: $55

Radiance:

A targeted capsule increasing luminosity and reducing pigmentation.

SRP: $65

Age Defiance Skincare:

An upcoming 2022 launch that will include a 3-step topical system working in tandem with Vida Glow's ingestible solutions for maximized results.

With challenging global industry standards and exceeding expectations, Vida Glow is committed to delivering effective, first-to-market products backed by science. In 2022, the brand will continue to see category-paving trajectory in the ingestible and skincare space. Responding to consumer demand, Vida Glow will be launching a variety of innovations including hair care and targeted acne solutions.

Vida Glow is available at vidaglow.com and US locations including at Revolve, Shen Beauty and Carbon Beauty.

