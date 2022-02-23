GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 44% GROWTH IN EBITDA, TO Ps.5,939 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021

—Solid performance of both commercial and financial businesses generates a 28% increase in consolidated revenues, to Ps.43,062 million—
—Strong growth in the loan portfolio of Banco Azteca México; increases 19%, to Ps.123,198 million—
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021 financial results.
Fourth quarter results
Consolidated revenue grew 28% to Ps.43,062 million in the period, compared to Ps.33,663 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.37,123 million, from Ps.29,537 million in the same period of 2020.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,939 million, 44% higher than Ps.4,125 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,680 million this quarter, from Ps.2,338 million in the same period of 2020.
The company reported net income of Ps.1,948 million, compared to Ps.3,118 million a year ago.
4Q 2020
4Q 2021
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$33,663
$43,062
$9,399
28%
EBITDA
$4,125
$5,939
$1,814
44%
Operating profit
$2,338
$3,680
$1,341
57%
Net result
$3,118
$1,948
$(1,170)
-38%
Net result per share
$13.71
$8.61
$(5.10)
-37%
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of December 31, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.4 million and as of December 31, 2021, were 226.3 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenues increased 28% in the period, as a result of a 36% growth in financial income and a 20% increase in commercial sales.
The increase in financial income — to Ps.22,272 million, from Ps.16,403 million in the previous year — reflects a 44% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the progress of thousands of businesses.
The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.20,790 million, from Ps.17,260 million a year ago — reflects solid growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of families — and home appliances — which promotes well-being in a growing number of households — that are commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 29%, to Ps.20,970 million, from Ps.16,212 million in the previous year, as a result of a 27% increase in commercial costs — consistent with higher revenue from the sale of merchandise — and an increase in 37% in the cost of the financial business, derived from the increase in loan loss reserves, in line with the growth of the gross loan portfolio in the period.
Selling, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.16,153 million, from Ps.13,325 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses, offset by reductions in personnel expenses.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.5,939 million, from Ps.4,125 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,680 million, compared to Ps.2,338 million in the same quarter of 2020.
The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:
Ps.775 million reduction in foreign exchange loss, due to a lower appreciation of the peso against the dollar this quarter compared to the previous year, in the context of a net long dollar position at the company.
Ps.3,828 million decrease in other financial results, which reflects a 1% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to a 10% gain a year ago.
Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.1,948 million, from a net income of Ps.3,118 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This pro forma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.
Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.34,467 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to Ps.25,150 million of the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.5,748 million, from Ps.7,915 million in the previous year. As a result, net debt as of December 31, 2021 was Ps.28,719 million, compared to Ps.17,235 million a year ago.
As previously announced, during the first quarter, Grupo Elektra's subsidiary, Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, placed through a special purpose vehicle established under Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, at a 4.875% rate, in international markets.
On the other hand, during the second quarter, Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios for Ps.2,030 million were early amortized. The amount corresponds to the outstanding balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16-2 for Ps.680 million, due 2026 and a fixed rate of 8.8%.
As of December 31, 2021, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.105,454 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.3 times.
As of
As of
Change
Ps.
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$7,915
$5,748
(2,168)
(27%)
Marketable financial instruments
32,134
38,181
6,047
19%
Inventories
14,324
18,369
4,045
28%
Accounts receivables
48,333
57,647
9,314
19%
Other current assets
3,119
6,207
3,088
99%
Investments in shares
36,489
39,846
3,357
9%
Fixed assets
7,422
7,826
404
5%
Right of use assets
8,358
9,013
655
8%
Other assets
1,614
1,693
80
5%
Total assets
$159,707
$184,529
$24,822
16%
Short-term debt
$10,853
$14,862
4,010
37%
Suppliers
6,071
6,692
621
10%
Other short-term liabilities
14,598
14,264
(334)
(2%)
Long-term debt
14,297
19,605
5,308
37%
Differed taxes
9,515
12,442
2,927
31%
Other long-term debt
10,729
11,209
479
4%
Total liabilities
$66,062
$79,075
$13,012
20%
Stakeholder´s equity
$93,645
$105,454
$11,810
13%
Liabilities and equity
$159,707
$184,529
$24,822
16%
Figures in millions of pesos.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of December 31, 2021, grew 18%, to Ps.140,706 million, from Ps.119,106 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.8% at the end of this period, compared to 4.7% the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 19% to Ps.123,198 million, from Ps.103,529 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.7%, unchanged from the previous year.
The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the fourth quarter.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 7%, to Ps.184,898 million, compared to Ps.172,627 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.183,726 million, from Ps.172,059 million from the previous year.
The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico was 1.5 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.
The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 14.18%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,279 points of contact, compared to 6,601 units the previous year. The decrease results mainly from the closure of 196 Purpose Financial points of contact in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency.
The company has 4,680 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,233 in the United States, and 366 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Twelve-month consolidated results
Consolidated revenue for 2021 grew 21%, to Ps.146,019 million, from Ps.120,507 million registered in 2020, driven by a 25% increase in sales from the commercial business and an 18% increase in revenue from the financial business.
EBITDA was Ps.22,015 million, compared to Ps.9,812 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.13,668 million, from Ps.2,057 million a year ago.
In 2021, a net income of Ps.12,944 million was recorded, compared to a net loss of Ps.1,914 million a year ago. The change reflects superior operating results this period, as well as a gain in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow— compared to a loss in the previous year.
2020
2021
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$120,507
$146,019
$25,512
21%
EBITDA
$9,812
$22,015
$12,203
----
Operating profit
$2,057
$13,668
$11,611
----
Net result
$(1,914)
$12,944
$14,858
----
Net result per share
$(8.41)
$57.20
$65.61
----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of December 31, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.4 million and as of December 31, 2021, were 226.3 million.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,600 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Rolando Villarreal
Press Relations:
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
4Q20
4Q21
Change
Financial income
16,403
49%
22,272
52%
5,869
36%
Commercial income
17,260
51%
20,790
48%
3,530
20%
Income
33,663
100%
43,062
100%
9,399
28%
Financial cost
4,370
13%
5,979
14%
1,609
37%
Commercial cost
11,843
35%
14,991
35%
3,148
27%
Costs
16,212
48%
20,970
49%
4,758
29%
Gross income
17,450
52%
22,092
51%
4,642
27%
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
13,325
40%
16,153
38%
2,828
21%
EBITDA
4,125
12%
5,939
14%
1,814
44%
Depreciation and amortization
2,150
6%
2,252
5%
102
5%
Other (income) loss, net
(363)
-1%
8
0%
370
100%
Operating income
2,338
7%
3,680
9%
1,341
57%
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
236
1%
245
1%
9
4%
Interest expense
(827)
-2%
(943)
-2%
(116)
-14%
Foreign exchange loss, net
(792)
-2%
(17)
0%
775
98%
Other financial results, net
3,393
10%
(435)
-1%
(3,828)
----
2,010
6%
(1,150)
-3%
(3,160)
----
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
401
1%
259
1%
(142)
-35%
Income before income tax
4,749
14%
2,788
6%
(1,961)
-41%
Income tax
(973)
-3%
(839)
-2%
134
14%
Income before discontinued operations
3,776
11%
1,949
5%
(1,827)
-48%
Result from discontinued operations
(658)
-2%
(1)
0%
657
100%
Consolidated net income
3,118
9%
1,948
5%
(1,170)
-38%
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
12M20
12M21
Change
Financial income
68,253
57%
80,489
55%
12,236
18%
Commercial income
52,254
43%
65,530
45%
13,276
25%
Income
120,507
100%
146,019
100%
25,512
21%
Financial cost
24,778
21%
22,303
15%
(2,475)
-10%
Commercial cost
34,970
29%
46,875
32%
11,905
34%
Costs
59,749
50%
69,179
47%
9,430
16%
Gross income
60,759
50%
76,840
53%
16,082
26%
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
50,946
42%
54,825
38%
3,879
8%
EBITDA
9,812
8%
22,015
15%
12,203
100%
Depreciation and amortization
8,187
7%
8,446
6%
259
3%
Other income, net
(432)
0%
(99)
0%
333
77%
Operating income
2,057
2%
13,668
9%
11,611
100%
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
975
1%
865
1%
(110)
-11%
Interest expense
(3,559)
-3%
(3,725)
-3%
(166)
-5%
Foreign exchange gain, net
1,696
1%
292
0%
(1,404)
-83%
Other financial results, net
(2,646)
-2%
7,183
5%
9,829
----
(3,534)
-3%
4,615
3%
8,149
----
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
(296)
0%
304
0%
600
----
(Loss) income before income tax
(1,772)
-1%
18,588
13%
20,360
----
Income tax
1,071
1%
(5,513)
-4%
(6,583)
----
(loss) income before discontinued operations
(702)
-1%
13,075
9%
13,777
----
Result from discontinued operations
(1,212)
-1%
(132)
0%
1,081
89%
Consolidated net (loss) income
(1,914)
-2%
12,944
9%
14,858
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Change
At December 31, 2020
At December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
7,915
29,744
37,659
5,748
32,815
38,563
904
2%
Marketable financial instruments
5,244
84,797
90,041
10,793
95,264
106,057
16,016
18%
Performing loan portfolio
-
67,966
67,966
-
84,368
84,368
16,402
24%
Total past-due loans
-
4,688
4,688
-
5,663
5,663
975
21%
Gross loan portfolio
-
72,654
72,654
-
90,031
90,031
17,377
24%
Allowance for credit risks
-
9,070
9,070
-
12,978
12,978
3,908
43%
Loan portfolio, net
-
63,584
63,584
-
77,053
77,053
13,469
21%
Inventories
14,324
-
14,324
18,369
-
18,369
4,045
28%
Other current assets
14,076
10,035
24,111
18,486
9,644
28,131
4,019
17%
Total current assets
41,559
188,161
229,720
53,396
214,777
268,172
38,452
17%
Financial instruments
26,890
99
26,988
27,388
44
27,432
443
2%
Performing loan portfolio
-
45,593
45,593
-
49,607
49,607
4,014
9%
Total past-due loans
-
859
859
-
1,068
1,068
209
24%
Gross loan portfolio
-
46,452
46,452
-
50,675
50,675
4,223
9%
Allowance for credit risks
-
1,627
1,627
-
2,143
2,143
516
32%
Loan portfolio
-
44,825
44,825
-
48,532
48,532
3,707
8%
Other non-current assets
24,888
191
25,079
32,069
327
32,396
7,317
29%
Investment in shares
1,706
-
1,706
2,257
-
2,257
550
32%
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
7,422
7,938
15,360
7,826
7,352
15,178
(182)
-1%
Intangible assets
520
7,067
7,587
542
9,100
9,642
2,055
27%
Right of use asset
8,154
2,045
10,199
8,822
2,398
11,220
1,022
10%
Other assets
1,094
8,165
9,259
1,151
7,905
9,057
(202)
-2%
TOTAL ASSETS
112,232
258,491
370,724
133,451
290,435
423,886
53,162
14%
Demand and term deposits
-
172,627
172,627
-
184,898
184,898
12,271
7%
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
21,814
21,814
-
36,271
36,271
14,457
66%
Short-term debt
10,637
203
10,840
14,362
102
14,464
3,624
33%
Leasing
1,134
883
2,018
1,437
1,037
2,474
457
23%
Short-term liabilities with cost
11,771
195,527
207,298
15,799
222,308
238,107
30,809
15%
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
19,283
13,172
32,455
19,287
16,149
35,436
2,981
9%
Short-term liabilities without cost
19,283
13,172
32,455
19,287
16,149
35,436
2,981
9%
Total short-term liabilities
31,054
208,699
239,753
35,087
238,457
273,543
33,790
14%
Long-term debt
14,259
16
14,275
18,105
24
18,129
3,854
27%
Leasing
7,788
1,294
9,081
8,314
1,496
9,810
728
8%
Long-term liabilities with cost
22,047
1,310
23,357
26,419
1,519
27,938
4,582
20%
Long-term liabilities without cost
12,457
1,512
13,969
15,337
1,612
16,950
2,981
21%
Total long-term liabilities
34,503
2,822
37,325
41,756
3,132
44,888
7,563
20%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
65,557
211,522
277,079
76,843
241,588
318,431
41,353
15%
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
46,676
46,969
93,645
56,608
48,847
105,454
11,810
13%
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
112,232
258,491
370,724
133,451
290,435
423,886
53,162
14%
INFRASTRUCTURE
4Q20
4Q21
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,143
17%
1,159
18%
16
1%
Salinas y Rocha
36
1%
36
1%
-
0%
Banco Azteca
1,853
28%
1,871
30%
18
1%
Freestanding branches
1,771
27%
1,614
26%
(157)
-9%
Total
4,803
73%
4,680
75%
(123)
-3%
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
108
2%
106
2%
(2)
-2%
Banco Azteca
213
3%
205
3%
(8)
-4%
Freestanding branches
48
1%
55
1%
7
15%
Total
369
6%
366
6%
(3)
-1%
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
1,429
22%
1,233
20%
(196)
-14%
Total
1,429
22%
1,233
20%
(196)
-14%
TOTAL
6,601
100%
6,279
100%
(322)
-5%
Floor space (m²)
1,542
100%
1,482
100%
(60)
-4%
Employees
Mexico
62,994
88%
59,556
88%
(3,438)
-5%
Central and South America
4,965
7%
5,339
8%
374
8%
North America
3,319
5%
2,953
4%
(366)
-11%
Total employees
71,278
100%
67,848
100%
(3,430)
-5%
