Postal Service Expands Next-Day Delivery Options for Businesses With Rollout of USPS Connect Program Offers New, Affordable Package and Document Delivery Options

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today launched USPS Connect — a set of four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business needs.

"USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for — an affordable way to meet consumer demand for fast delivery," said Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General and CEO. "A pivotal point in our Delivering for America plan, it positions us to more fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery."

The USPS Connect program offers several options to help businesses of all sizes meet growing consumer demand for affordable, fast local, regional and national deliveries and returns:

USPS Connect Local is a new way for local businesses to affordably and quickly reach local customers. It is rolling out in USPS Connect Local Mail , an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship. is a new way for local businesses to affordably and quickly reach local customers. It is rolling out in select locations starting today. USPS Connect Local offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. This offering also includes, an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.

USPS Connect Regional provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a broad specified region.

USPS Connect National provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit from the Postal Service's new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground.

USPS Connect Returns is a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns, with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.

"We've listened carefully to our business customers to develop this program," said Jakki Krage Strako, chief commerce and business solutions officer. "We're increasing next-day deliveries. We're also giving smaller businesses big-business rates and all businesses more user-friendly ways to interact with us."

Businesses interested in learning more may visit uspsconnect.com, call 855-MYUSPSCONNECT (855-698-7772), email uspsconnect@usps.gov or visit usps.com/business/business-shipping.htm.

Delivery times stated for USPS Connect offerings are expected, but not guaranteed, and require entry of packages at the designated facility nearest package destinations or authorized pickup. Businesses should speak with a USPS representative about requirements.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

