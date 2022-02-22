Malbek Announces New VP of Products, Additional Integrations to Industry-Leading CLM Platform

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malbek, today's most cutting-edge, AI-fueled Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, announces the addition of Ben Willis as the VP of Products. Willis joins Malbek with over 25 years of experience in product development and strategy at several prominent companies. Willis will lead continued innovation across Malbek's CLM platform.

"I am honored to join the Malbek team as VP of Products," said Willis. "Malbek has built an impressive team and an extraordinary reputation in the market based on its reimagined CLM solution. We plan to continue to innovate with the platform while keeping the user at the center of all our design work to support and drive Malbek's exceptional growth trajectory."

With Willis joining Malbek, the company has just debuted HubSpot, MS Dynamics, NetSuite, and OneTrust into the Malbek Konnect™ marketplace. These new connectors expand Malbek's vision for uniting the enterprise by enabling organizations to seamlessly connect Malbek's CLM with their existing business applications. The Konnect marketplace includes drag-and-drop integrations with many popular business solutions, such as Salesforce, Slack, Dropbox, Google Drive, SAP, and more that help enterprises build the contract ecosystem they need with the tools they use every day.

"The addition of Ben Willis as Malbek's VP of Products further supports Malbek's mission to provide the most forward-thinking and user-friendly CLM experience in the marketplace," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder of Malbek. "We are now perfectly positioned to build upon the strong customer growth we've experienced over the past few years."

The Malbek platform is trusted by Fortune 500 customers and other large enterprise teams, as well as many small to mid-sized high-growth organizations by accelerating contract cycle times by 50%, allowing Legal, Sales, Finance and Procurement teams to achieve increased productivity.

