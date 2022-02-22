Ibex Investors Closes $113M Early-Stage Mobility Revolution VC Fund

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Investors LLC ("Ibex"), a multi-stage and multi-strategy investment firm, announced the first and final close of its inaugural mobility venture capital fund, Ibex Mobility Revolution VC LP ("the Fund") with $113 million of capital commitments. The roster of value-add limited partners includes founders, owners, and current and former executives of large mobility-related companies.

The Fund invests in early-stage startups building the global transportation future. Ibex identifies three primary categories that construct this future – Sharing/Connectivity, Electrification, and Autonomy. Within these categories, the Fund focuses on startups providing technology and technology-enabled services. Examples include, but are not limited to, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, people mobility, and software throughout the vehicle life cycle.

The Fund has already made several investments, which include aifleet and Visionary.ai . aifleet is a US-based next-generation trucking company that helps solve the driver shortage and improve drivers' quality of life . Visionary.ai is an Israeli embedded machine learning company that offers a software-based ISP (Image Signal Processor) that leverages AI to improve a wide range of imaging tasks such as low-light imaging, denoising, and exposure control. These companies show the geographic and sector breadth of the Fund and the opportunity in the mobility sector.

Jeff Peters, Partner at Ibex said, "If you look around your home, office, or home office, everything, including yourself, got there via the transportation network. It is the largest household expenditure outside of the house, and transportation logistics accounts for 10-15% of cost of goods sold. Transport is a massive market undergoing fundamental change from digitization, electrification, and automation."

Ibex Investors began investing in the mobility landscape in 2015. The Mobility Revolution VC Fund completes Ibex's full life-cycle mobility investment strategy –creating a true "full-stack" investment platform for investing in mobility. While the Fund targets pre-seed to Series B stage investments, Ibex's other investment funds can support the Fund's portfolio companies to and through IPO.

Justin Borus, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ibex, noted, "We've been building this [Ibex] for more than a decade and continuously strive to provide exceptional service and unique investment opportunities to our 700+ investors. Mobility is included in that and the time to go deep is now. We are in the equivalent of the internet revolution's first inning and couldn't be more excited to drill down and invest in the companies of the autonomous future."

Brian Abrams, President of Ibex, said, "Thinking differently, even revolutionarily, about venture capital is what we do best. Mobility is a revolutionary theme. Full life-cycle investing is a revolutionary structure. And our human-centered approach to venture is perhaps the most revolutionary of all."

