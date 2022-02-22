Gianluca Camplone Joins AutoNation Executive Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, today announced that Gianluca Camplone, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer Precision Parts Business, and Executive Vice President, Head of Mobility, Business Strategy, and Development, effective, March 1, 2022. Mr. Camplone will join AutoNation's Executive Committee and he will be responsible for overseeing the Company's business strategy, corporate development, and Precision Parts teams. Mr. Camplone will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Mike Manley.

"We are excited to have Gianluca join the AutoNation team. Gianluca is a 25-year progressive high-impact leader," said Mike Manley. "With his broad and extensive experience in mobility, business strategy and development, and mergers and acquisitions, Gianluca will be a great addition to the executive team, as we continue our focus on growth and the expansion of the AutoNation brand."

Mr. Camplone joins AutoNation from McKinsey & Company, where he most recently served as a Senior Partner and leader of the Advanced Industries global practice and the Private Equity Industrial practice in North America. Mr. Camplone orchestrated a company-wide $1 billion digital business building program, and has spearheaded a global team on a $200 billion merger in the automotive sector. He has led a major dealer performance transformation at a leading North American commercial vehicle manufacturer. Additionally, Mr. Camplone redesigned the multi-billion dollar used car business and multichannel environment for a global auto manufacturer.

Mr. Camplone stated, "I am very excited to be joining AutoNation at this time - there is no doubt the next few years will be transformative for the industry and its major players. I believe this will offer significant opportunities for AutoNation and I am delighted to join the leadership team to help shape and drive the future."

Camplone holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Bologna – Bologna Business School and a Master's degree in Engineering from the University of Bologna.

