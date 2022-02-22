EAST FORK ANNOUNCES $22 MINIMUM WAGE

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- East Fork, the 120-person Asheville, North Carolina-based ceramic manufacturer and homegoods retailer known for its contemporary dinnerware informed by traditional Southern Appalachian pottery, announces that starting April 1, 2022, the company will instate a $22 minimum wage—realizing their ongoing commitment to create meaningful employment opportunities that support financial well-being for their Western North Carolina community, while remaining financial solvent.

On February 22, 2022, customers will notice a $2 increase on two of the company's most popular items—The Mug and The Everyday Bowl. "While we're proud of this wage increase, the win can't be celebrated without the sobering acknowledgement of the gaps it won't fill; with the City of Asheville's ongoing prioritization of the tourist industry and an influx of new residents leaving metropolises, East Fork's workers are finding themselves priced out of their homes" say Connie Matisse, the brands CEO. Early this year, Just Economics of WNC adjusted Asheville's living wage to $17.70/hr. Neither the state's minimum wage nor the federal minimum wage has increased from $7.25/hr for 12 years.

The wage increase comes just one year after the brand raised the minimum pay to $20/hr and on the tail end of a series of changes to support the brand's mission of having direct and measurable positive impact on their community. This includes receiving their B Corp Certification, becoming climate-neutral certified, and a realignment of their leadership team, with CMO Connie Matisse moving into the CEO position, and Alex Matisse, East Fork's Founder, serving as Board Chair to steer the company's long term vision.

"Everyone's circumstances are different, but healthy communities depend on caretaking, and we wanted our living wage math to extend beyond the typical expenses of an individual with no dependents. We use MIT's living wage calculator to help us sync our entry-level wage with the needs of a theoretical 2 working adult / 2 child household," says John Vigeland, the company's CFO and Co-Founder. In addition to their new starting pay for entry-level roles, East Fork also offers a 4% match to employee contributions to their 401(k), education around investments, 8-weeks paid parental leave, 8-week paid medical leave, health, vision, dental, and life insurance as well as a 50% discount on company products.

Matisse says, "Federal and state governments are failing to do their part in addressing growing wage disparity in our country. While we advocate for the government to do its job, the onus is on businesses to account for their workforce's financial reality, and for consumers to make thoughtful choices about where they spend their disposable income. " Connie Matisse, CEO

East Fork pottery and homegoods can be purchased on East Fork's website, www.eastfork.com . For images and additional press inquiries contact jefferson.ellison @eastfork.com .

