The Columbus Organization's Keith Digman appointed to key roles at The Arc of Indiana and Ability of Indiana

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a long history of policy leadership in Indiana, The Columbus Organization's Executive State Director, Keith Digman, has recently been appointed to two critical positions focused on improving health and employment for individuals challenged by intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD). At the request of the Governor's Public Health Commission, the Arc of Indiana has organized a committee comprising representatives from select case management companies, self-advocates, providers, parents, and ARC personnel. Mr. Digman was one of a handful of individuals chosen for the workgroup and will be tasked with developing recommendations to improve healthcare navigation and access in this vulnerable population. Mr. Digman noted, "We are honored to have been selected by The Arc of Indiana's leadership to represent Case Management on this committee. We see this as an opportunity to significantly impact policy and eliminate access barriers for individuals with disabilities throughout the state."

Mr. Digman brings nearly a quarter century of experience in management, customer relations, public policy analysis, regulatory oversight, project management, case management, and program development in the human services industry. As a member of Columbus' senior case management team, he also provides a vast amount of knowledge about service provision to individuals with IDD under multiple funding sources and settings.

Mr. Digman was also nominated as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for Ability of Indiana, part of the Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities, Inc. (INARF). Dedicated to supporting employment for individuals with IDD, the organization works with state and local government municipal contracts to find fulfilling, sustainable work for individuals with disabilities. Additionally, INARF committees are assessing service delivery and characterizing best practices in implementation of managed care models that offer the greatest benefit to individuals with disabilities. Digman again commented, "As the only case management representative on the board, I am grateful to have been selected for this role. This is a challenging time for individuals with disabilities, especially considering the precarious fate of 14(c) Subminimum Wage employment options for this population. I look forward to working with the Board to lead transformative change in Indiana and set a precedent across the country."

The Columbus Organization, a member of the CareSource family of companies, is the nation's largest provider of care coordination services for the IDD population and individuals with complex care challenges.

