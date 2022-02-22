Arelion Recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, today announced it has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global1. The report evaluated 18 network service providers on the completeness of their vision and their ability to execute on services and strategy.

Arelion, connecting a brighter future (PRNewsfoto/Arelion) (PRNewswire)

Recognition in the Magic Quadrant reaffirms Arelion's position as a global provider of high-quality network services

Arelion, which recently rebranded from Telia Carrier following the separation from Telia Company last year, offers global network services including Internet Services, Ethernet, MPLS, Cloud Connect, IoT backbone services, DDoS Mitigation, and SD-WAN. Arelion's AS1299 network is ranked the world's best-connected Internet backbone2, directly connecting nearly 65 percent of global Internet routes.

Gartner writes in the report, "Gartner continues to observe changes in enterprise requirements and buying criteria for global networks. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the true value of agility for enterprise networks, as enterprises have had to rapidly change working practices, accelerate digital and cloud transformations, and cope with rapidly changing business circumstances."

"Our recognition in the Magic Quadrant as a standalone company is an important reaffirmation of our position as a global provider of high-quality network services, especially for enterprises who are looking for new and better options," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Arelion. "With support from our new owners, we will continue our global growth journey, focusing on network buildouts in key markets, as well as capitalizing on the market shift towards Internet-centric networks, high-capacity datacenter and cloud connectivity, and other enterprise services."

Top-ranked global backbone

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on their digital infrastructure. On top of the worlds #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect to 700+ cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resiliency, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Explore our network.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Images: Images of spokespeople, logo and more can be downloaded here.

Contacts

Arelion:

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations, +46 (0)707 770 522, martin.sjogren@arelion.com

Media contact US:

Jeannette Bitz, Engage PR, +1.510.599.5499, jbitz@engagepr.com

Media contact UK:

Lorena Duke, Ascendant Communications, +44 (0) 20 8334 8041, arelionPR@ascendcomms.net

About Arelion

Formerly Telia Carrier, Arelion is a leading light in global connectivity services. We've been keeping the world connected since 1993 and today our global IP backbone, AS1299, is ranked number one in the world. Our network spans Europe, North America, and Asia with 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints. Our award-winning customer service team supports our expansive customer base, who rely on us for their business-critical services. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global" by Neil Rickard, Bjarne Munch, Danellie Young, Karen Brown. 21 February, 2022.

2 Kentik Market Intelligence

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arelion