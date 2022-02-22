Antheia Appoints Heidi Pucel as Chief People Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia , a synthetic biology company enabling next-generation plant-inspired medicines, today announced the appointment of Heidi Pucel as its Chief People Officer. Pucel joins the company as it prepares to significantly increase its headcount in the next year to support its transition from pilot scale to commercial scale manufacturing.

Antheia

"As Antheia grows in size and scope, it's imperative to have an experienced people executive who ensures that our employee-first culture can scale just as successfully as our science," said Christina Smolke, CEO at Antheia. "In the two years that I've worked with Heidi, it's been eminently clear that she has the vision, experience and leadership skills to shape Antheia for the long term. We're thrilled that she's now an official member of our team."

At Antheia, Pucel will be responsible for leading efforts across human resources which improve operational effectiveness and align with the company's business priorities. She will work with Antheia's executive team to design programs that support employee development while focusing on total rewards and recognition, employee engagement, and recruiting and retention.

"I've worked with Antheia's leadership team for the past two years, and have the utmost respect for their approach to company growth and employee well-being," said Pucel. "I am excited to step into this new role as Antheia embarks on a period of rapid expansion, and am committed to making Antheia a leader in the field for how it invests in and engages its employees."

Pucel is a results-driven human resources executive and HR business partner who leverages decades of experience in empowering, motivating and inspiring to drive transformation within high performing workforces. A certified executive coach and passionate advocate for people-oriented solutions, Pucel serves as a key thought partner in generating scalable, adaptable solutions. Pucel most recently served as Chief People Officer for Countsy, where she worked as an interim HR executive for clients in the biotechnology and software industries, such as Ceribell and Harness. There she brought her rapidly growing clients to their next milestone stages of development.

Pucel's appointment comes on the heels of Antheia's most recent announcement that it welcomed biotechnology veteran Zack McGahey to the team as COO.

About Antheia

Antheia is unlocking the medicinal power of nature with synthetic biology. Through a novel whole-cell engineering approach to reconstruct complex molecules in yeast, Antheia's platform enables the discovery and manufacturing of plant-inspired drugs of unprecedented complexity and diversity. Antheia's team of scientists and technologists is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, visit www.antheia.bio .

