RouteQ partners with NextBillion.ai to increase delivery efficiency and reduce logistics costs around the world

MOSCOW, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextBillion.ai will integrate RouteQ's routing capabilities as part of its platform to enhance customer service across ride-hailing, logistics, delivery, mobility, transportation, and government operations. This partnership endeavors to deliver best-in-class efficiency and optimization to NextBillion.ai's globally distributed enterprise customers.

RouteQ is a delivery management and last-mile optimization platform by technology giant Yandex. RouteQ's geo and routing expertise has improved delivery efficiency by 20-30%, reduced call center workload by 40%, and ensured an on-time delivery rate up to 99% in earlier case studies. Now, NextBillion.ai's customer base stands to enjoy the same benefits.

"RouteQ is one of the most developer-friendly and technically sophisticated platforms that we've seen. Its ability to solve extremely challenging use cases while retaining a strong customer focus is inspiring. We are excited about building the next generation of intelligent mapping and routing products and services together," said Gaurav Bubna, co-founder of NextBillion.ai.

NextBillion.ai is a map data + AI platform that has been helping large enterprises build, scale and manage their own mapping ecosystem. With its hyper-localized solutions, the company has enabled its customers to achieve over 60% operating cost savings, improve ETA accuracy by more than 40% and save over 70% on map-building costs.

"Our partnership with NextBillion.ai will help us faster serve the increased need for automated last-mile delivery while accommodating time-sensitive and often unpredictable demands. We look forward to scaling our location-based services with their robust map data platform to the whole NextBillion.ai's partner network," said RouteQ CEO Danil Shelekhov.

The partnership with NextBillion.ai will further expand RouteQ's reach across Asia, Europe, and the US. RouteQ's algorithms combined with NextBillion.ai's map data management service, APIs, SDKs and tools will enhance ETA predictions and enable easy and precise navigation for its transportation, delivery, food & grocery, ride-hailing, and e-commerce verticals.

About NextBillion.ai

NextBillion.ai is a map data and AI platform that helps enterprises manage location data and adopt an AI-first approach at scale for every use case and geography. The company enables enterprises to tackle highly complex location problems with the help of tailored mapping and routing solutions. NextBillion.ai offers map data management services, location tools, and APIs to businesses in last-mile delivery, telematics, logistics, transport, food delivery, automotive, and ride-hailing/ride-sharing industries. http://nextbillion.ai/

About RouteQ

RouteQ, formerly known as Yandex.Routing, is a subsidiary of Yandex and a provider of cloud-based delivery management software solutions. With its automatic route planning and track & trace services, RouteQ lets retailers, fast-moving consumer goods companies, and logistics companies boost their delivery capacity, scale rapidly, drive down operational costs, and improve their overall customer experience.

https://routeq.com/

