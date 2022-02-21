Fundamental Underwriters Commercial Trucking Expands into Three Additional States

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a specialty managing general underwriter, announced today that it would expand its mid-market commercial trucking insurance product offerings into three additional states – Louisiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

This announcement reflects the continued growth of Fundamental Underwriter's footprint which now includes 31 states throughout the U.S. With its most recent additions, Fundamental Underwriters now has the ability to write in the home states of fellow AF Group subsidiaries Accident Fund Insurance Company of America (MI) and United Heartland (WI).

"Fundamental Underwriters entering headquarter states of two AF Group workers' compensation brands will enhance our ability to meet the needs of our long-term agent and broker partners," said Abel Travis, vice president, Fundamental Underwriters. "We're excited to further bolster our national presence by offering commercial trucking in these new states while continuing to provide exceptional service to the customers we serve all across the country."

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group and its subsidiaries. Insurance policies are issued by Third Coast Insurance Company and Accident Fund General Insurance Company in California. For more information, visit FundamentalUW.com.

