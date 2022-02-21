Argus data available through Ventriks

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has agreed to supply its data and intelligence services through Ventriks.

Argus provides price data, news and commentary for energy, chemicals, fertilizers, metals, and agriculture markets. Customers can access services either directly from Argus or through a range of third-party information providers. Ventriks is the latest addition to the suite of external companies that deliver Argus information to their customers.

Ventriks Data Platform offers a complete cloud-native data platform that, when coupled with the Ventriks Data Marketplace, gives users self-service data acquisition and integration capabilities that are scalable and flexible across any data type.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "As our customer base grows, we are pleased to be working with Ventriks to offer increasing choice about how Argus information can be accessed."

Ventriks chief executive Richard Quigley said: "Argus data and related information services are essential to our customers and we are delighted that we will now be able to deliver these via the Ventriks Digital Marketplace and Data platform."

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with more than 1,100 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 26 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

About Ventriks

Ventriks help customers accelerate and enable actionable information with the cloud-native Ventriks Data Platform. Unbounded by scale, flexibility and data type, organisations can extend and mature their data management and analytical workloads using data-application ready connectors, automated workflows and an advanced business rules management system, supported by a Digital Data Marketplace. Ventriks powers the complete data journey across all industries and geographies.

