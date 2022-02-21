Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust Announces New Trustee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugh Durden, Chair of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, announced the election of Robert G. Riney as a new Trustee. Mr. Riney joins five fellow Trustees who provide stewardship and oversee the management of the duPont Charitable Trust, one of America's largest and most generous supporters of pediatric healthcare. The Trust's beneficiary is The Nemours Foundation which operates the one-of-a-kind, multistate Nemours Children's Health with two freestanding children's hospitals and 75 primary, specialty, and urgent care practice locations.

Robert G. Riney (PRNewswire)

"Bob Riney possesses a remarkable combination of vast healthcare expertise and accomplishment in addition to more than 16 years of dedication to the Nemours Foundation Board of Directors," said Hugh Durden. "I have come to respect him immensely and look forward to his continued contributions to Nemours Children's Health as a Trustee."

Mr. Riney succeeds Winfred L. Thornton, who will continue to participate in all Trust deliberations and remain active as a thoughtful advisor to the current Trustees. Mr. Thornton has served as Trustee for more than 54 years, first elected to this role in 1967. He formerly served as President and Chairman of Florida East Coast (FEC) and The St. Joe Company, and served as Chair of the Trust from 1982 through 2004, faithfully securing and building on the legacy of Alfred I. duPont.

Mr. Riney, a graduate of Wayne State University, joined Henry Ford Health System in 1978, has served as its Chief Operating Officer since 2003 and President of Healthcare Operations since 2017. He oversees all hospital and service operations for the six-hospital health system consisting of more than 60 clinical locations, and 30,000 employees. Throughout his lengthy career, Mr. Riney has served in almost every business unit in the Henry Ford System.

Bob is a passionate contributor to the overall quality of the community as well as his profession, and he is often sought out for input on major community strategic issues. His current board and community roles include chair of the Detroit Parade Company; chair of the board of Caymich Insurance Company; board member, past chair, Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA); board member, Detroit Zoological Society; board member, M1 Rail Transit Authority; and, board member, Hudson-Webber Foundation.

"Serving with my colleagues on the Nemours Board has been a privilege and distinct honor," said Riney. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues at the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust to support The Nemours Foundation Board and its leadership team in continuing to fulfill the high expectations of Mr. duPont."

About the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust

The Trustees and staff of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust act as loyal stewards of Alfred I. duPont's legacy through prudent financial management and faithfulness to his mission and by advancing his mission appropriately through the Trust's charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation. Learn more at www.alfrediduponttrust.org. Since 1935, the Trust has distributed more than $3.9 billion to The Nemours Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust