WILSON RELEASES CLASH V2 TENNIS RACKET, EMPOWERING GLOBAL TENNIS COMMUNITY TO 'PLAY FEARLESS'

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today launched the Clash v2 tennis racket featuring thoughtful upgrades and a dynamic design – empowering athletes everywhere to Play Fearless.

"At Wilson, we pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries of innovation in racquet sports," said Hans-Martin Reh, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. "The Clash v2 takes our most playable racket to another level, welcoming an ever-growing global tennis community to the sport with a racket that offers incredible power without compromising control. Players can truly play fearless with the Clash v2."

Always pushing the boundaries, Clash v2 allows players to up their power without compromising consistency or control. Its updated carbon mapping in the patented FORTYFIVE° frame technology allows extreme flexibility and best-in-class stability while swinging freely. Thoughtful construction enhancements in the tip and a 16%* larger sweet spot also allow for more precise shot making and a softer feel on impact.

The advanced, dynamic design of Clash v2 features a tidal red finish and embossed Clash logo to create a visual and tactile experience unlike any other. With environmental impact in mind, the Clash v2's bumpers, grommets and end-cap are made of bio-based Agiplast – now standard in all of Wilson's new performance racket releases – helping reduce waste while maintaining high performance.

Clash v2 is available exclusively on wilson.com beginning today and launches globally across Wilson's retail partners on March 4.

Pricing is $269 for the Clash 100 v2, Clash 100 Pro v2, Clash 98 v2, Clash 100L v2, Clash 100UL v2 and Clash 108 v2. Clash 26 v2 and Clash 25 v2 are available for $119.

For more information, please visit wilson.com or follow @wilsontennis #ClashAroundTheWorld on social.

*Determined via COR (coefficient of restitution) test against Clash 100 v1.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf.

In Racquet Sports, Wilson is a global leader in tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

