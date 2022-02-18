d'Alba Premium vegan cosmetic brand, White truffle first spray serum sold over 10M bottles

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best-seller of the no. 1 k-beauty brand, d'Alba has reached a new record. The White Truffle First Spray Serum has sold over 10 million bottles globally.

d'Alba has been ranked no 1 in the mist category in the following platforms: Naver Shopping, Coupang, and Olive Young, having been increased 260% compared to the year 2020. In particular, the global markets are continuously breaking sales records especially in the United States, Japan, and Russia. With increased rates of 950% compared to 2020, d'Alba continues to grow and expand globally. Amazon US has also shown a notable increase and has recently opened a global brand mall to promote its brand and products to more customers.

Since its launch in Korea, d'Alba mist has been loved by flight attendants and has gone viral with the nickname "Cabin crew mist." Since then, it has been loved by K-POP artists' makeup artists and celebrities around the world, mainly used for glow makeup. It became a hot issue on social media when the makeup artist of Russia's top models, also nicknamed "Cinderella," used d'Alba's products for glow makeup.

d'Alba provides premium products at reasonable prices by minimizing the distribution stage while showing excellent quality by infusing the finest Italian white truffles in all their products. They are excellent in antioxidants and dermatologically tested for safe use. The brand d'Alba is growing out to become a premium vegan brand by getting certification of the Italian vegan V-label. In fact, d'Alba was awarded first place of vegan influence and value among 25 vegan cosmetic brands surveyed by the Korea Reputation Institute in February 2022.

d'Alba's Overseas Marketing Team, Team Leader Jae-hoon Myeong says, "You can easily find top celebrities and makeup artists using d'Alba on social media, and it is quickly growing fame in the US market. The mists, sunscreens, serums, and creams especially are getting great feedback. Recently, it has been ranked in the Top 100 of the serum, mist, and sunscreen categories on Amazon, strengthening its position as a premium vegan cosmetics brand."

d'Alba plans to aggressively target the global market in 2022 based on the support of global top makeup artists.

