Charles-Le Moyne hospital in Canada selects RayStation to become their primary treatment planning system Montérégie Integrated Cancer Center (CICM), which is part of the Charles-Le Moyne hospital in Longueuil in Quebec in Canada, has placed an order for additional RayStation licenses as well as upgrades to the system which includes advanced treatment planning functionality

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch has a strong position in the radiotherapy market in Canada with a market share of approximately 25 percent. Charles-Le Moyne hospital has been a RayStation®* customer since 2018. With the planned expansion, the cancer clinic will now fully replace their former treatment planning system with RayStation for all of their radiation oncology services, which today includes eight linear accelerators. Further, the clinic has added new and advanced technology to the order, including multi-criteria optimization, dose tracking, adaptive planning and TomoTherapy planning.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "RaySearch is always pleased when a customer has experienced our products and services, and then chooses to expand their utilization based on that success. We appreciate their trust in us, as well as their dedication to their patients, and expect that our excellent relationship with the team at Charles-Le Moyne will continue for many years."

About Charles-Le Moyne hospital

Cancer treatment at Charles-Le Moyne hospital is provided by the team at Montérégie Integrated Cancer Center (CICM). The CICM is a center of excellence and reference in the fight against cancer recognized as a leader in Montérégie. Each year, the CICM receives some 48,000 visits and the center treats nearly 30 types of cancer.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

