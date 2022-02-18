Atlas North America is adding the RANGER to its list of Professional Grade Imaging Sonar Systems

YORKTOWN, Va., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Sonic Technology (MST), a brand of Atlas North America, the leader in the ultra-high resolution imaging sonar systems, is pleased to announce a Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) designed for man-portable autonomous undersea vehicles (AUVs) and larger. As with all MST's sonars, the Ranger SAS consumes the least power of any SAS sonar on the market while still providing a search rate that meets the most stringent of demands.

The Ranger SAS utilizes our proven sonar electronics module in combination with uniquely designed SAS arrays which provide a 300-meter search range (150 meters per side) at a 3 cm resolution. This standard sonar has a 300-meter depth rating but is also available with a 1000-meter depth rating. In addition, the standard system includes our proprietary Sea Scan Survey Software, Lifetime Technical Support and a three (3) year warranty.

"The Ranger is our most ambitious, and technically-advanced project to date. It has all of the hallmarks of our compact, lightweight, and energy-conscious design philosophy", beams Josh Nicholson, Director of Engineering at Marine Sonic Technology.

"The small, compact, affordable SAS allows users of small-size AUVs to employ this technology from all but the smallest classes of AUVs. The Ranger SAS will deliver greatly enhanced underwater imaging capabilities which will fit most any customer budget", says Sergio Diehl, President of Atlas North America-Marine Sonic Technology.

The Ranger is a long-awaited addition to the Marine Sonic Technology product line of sonars, which are known for superb quality, ease of use, and are specifically designed for today's challenging environment.

ATLAS North America is a wholly owned subsidiary of ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH of Bremen, Germany and serves the U.S. market with a specific focus on naval mine countermeasures and high-resolution imaging sonars for defense, first responders, and commercial use. Atlas North America is located in Yorktown, Virginia.

The ATLAS ELEKTRONIK Group stands for maritime and naval solutions above and below the ocean surface. The company holds a leading position in all fields of maritime high technology, from command & control systems including radio & communication systems for submarines, surface combatants and mine warfare systems and ranging to heavyweight torpedoes, coastal surveillance systems and in-service support. ATLAS has established a worldwide customer portfolio. The electronics specialist is a company of thyssenkrupp and has a workforce of around 2000 highly skilled employees.

