SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TEAMS UP WITH LUCK PRESENTS AS OFFICIAL AIRLINE OF LUCK REUNION AND WELCOMES ON THE RISE ARTIST, IDA MAY, TO MAIN STAGE LINEUP

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TEAMS UP WITH LUCK PRESENTS AS OFFICIAL AIRLINE OF LUCK REUNION AND WELCOMES ON THE RISE ARTIST, IDA MAY, TO MAIN STAGE LINEUP Carrier launches 10 Years of Luck Sweepstakes and introduces Repurpose with Purpose partner at Luck Reunion

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announces its return as the Official Airline of Luck Reunion, hosted by Luck Presents. Luck Reunion, an exclusive boutique music festival held at Willie Nelson's Luck, Texas, ranch, is dedicated to creating and celebrating the evolution of American and roots music. This year's event will take place on Thursday, March 17. The continued Southwest Airlines® and Luck partnership marks both brands' commitment to the music community and elevating Artists On The Rise.

10 Years of Luck Sweepstakes

Looking for a chance to attend this year's Luck Reunion? Southwest® is partnering with Luck Presents to award a few lucky fans with the opportunity to attend this year's highly-anticipated event.

Fans have daily opportunities to win two general admission tickets for a winner and one guest to attend the March 17 event (15 daily prizes will be selected). One lucky grand prize winner will get round trip air travel on Southwest Airlines for the winner and one guest (subject to Air Travel Restrictions), as well as two VIP tickets to Chef's Potluck and Luck Reunion, and a $250 Visa® gift card that can be used for car service. Visit https://southwest.fm/luckreunion through March 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CT to enter.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska, Florida, New York, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island) age 21 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. All fields must be completed. Approximate retail value of all prizes: $6,350. For complete details and Official Rules, visit https://southwest.fm/luckreunion. By submitting this entry, you agree to the Official Rules. By entering, information collected will be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy at http://luckreunion.com/privacy-policy. Sponsor: In Luck Banquet, LLC, 1107 S. 8th Street, Austin, Texas 78704. Enter by March 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Cultivating Musical Opportunities for Artists

Southwest uses its music platform, Southwest.fm, to support up-and-coming artists through its Artist On The Rise program. In partnership with Luck, the carrier created the "Southwest: On The Rise to Luck" program to highlight music video content and give one rising artist the chance to open at Luck Reunion. In 2020, three artists competed to showcase their unique sound, and fans had the opportunity to vote for their favorite artist to perform on the main stage at Luck Reunion.

After two years without live music due to the pandemic, the brands are excited for 2020's "Southwest: Artist On The Rise" winner and fearless rock and roll musician, Ida May, to be featured on the main stage of this year's Luck Reunion. Attendees can also catch former Artist On The Rise Lily Meola at Luck Reunion.

"Southwest is the airline with Heart, committed to connecting people to what is important in their lives, including music," said Brandy King, Senior Director of Public Relations at Southwest Airlines. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Luck Reunion, supporting our Artist On The Rise Program, and building a community that cultivates rich experiences through music by giving artists the opportunity to bring their passions to life."

"Although we've faced the challenges of two years without live music, Team Luck knows how to rally," said Luck Presents festival organizers. "We can't wait to celebrate ten years of Luck and to see our 'Luck Family' return to the stage."

Impact of Music

As a special feature to Luck Reunion, Southwest's Repurpose with Purpose community partner, Rethreaded, will give each attendee a special item made out of Southwest's upcycled leather seat coverings, handmade by survivors of human trafficking. Attendees may also purchase additional Rethreaded items.

"Rethreaded is thrilled to be part of the Luck Reunion festival," said Kristin Keen, Founder and CEO of Rethreaded. "Southwest has been an amazing partner, and we can't wait to share the impact Southwest's upcycle program has had on the lives of survivors of human trafficking. It is an honor to be at the event and be able to share with attendees the impact Southwest is making."

Sites & Sounds—Inspiring Music & Destinations

Tune in to Season Two of Sites & Sounds, presented by Southwest and Luck Presents, on Southwest.fm and onboard Southwest flights via the airline's Inflight Entertainment Portal. The series celebrates musicians and the destinations that have influenced them and serve as a visual and music-filled love letter to the places that have shaped the creative course of artists. Enjoy the adventures that unfold as each city's host musician guides a guest artist through sights, sounds, and experiences that make their hometown special—incorporating food, culture, and music.

For more information on Artist On The Rise, Repurpose with Purpose, the 10 Years of Luck Sweepstakes, Sites & Sounds, and more, visit https://southwest.fm/luckreunion, and follow the brands on social media at @luckreunion and @southwestair using #sitesandsounds to stay up to date.

ABOUT LUCK PRESENTS

Luck Presents is a cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson's "Luck, TX" property. Anchored by its flagship event, the annual Luck Reunion, Luck Presents creates experiences that embrace our past while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture. In addition to the Reunion, the brand activates events and content that showcase musicians, chefs, and creatives.

ABOUT RETHREADED

Without a stable job, 85% of survivors of human trafficking will likely be trafficked again. Rethreaded was founded 10 years ago by Kristin Keen to provide employment to local survivors and help them rebuild their lives and remove the barrier of employment.

Over the last decade, Rethreaded's mission has been to renew hope, reignite dreams, and release potential for human trafficking survivors locally and globally through business. Rethreaded has employed 74 survivors, contributed to the support of over 4,000 women globally, and collaborated with over 200 companies.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 55,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.