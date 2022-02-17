HGTV DREAM HOME 2022 IN WARREN, VT, SWEEPSTAKES TO CLOSE ON FEBRUARY 17

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HGTV® Dream Home 2022 located in Warren, VT, will close its sweepstakes on February 17, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET. The prize package, valued at over $2.4 Million, includes the newly built, fully furnished home, an All-New 2022 Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage®. Eligible entrants can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome , where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

The luxurious, modern mountain cabin is located in Warren, VT, an idyllic mountain town in the heart of the Mad River Valley known for its stunning views and seasonal outdoor activities with gorgeous mountains, lush forests and thousands of miles of hiking. The three bedroom home includes three and a half bathrooms and plenty of outdoor space, including a screened porch, a heated pool with an integrated hot tub, two seating areas with fire pits and an outdoor grill area and dining room. The nature-inspired and modern design takes cues from the surrounding Vermont forest with earthy greens and rustic oranges.

The first floor has an expansive open floor plan with a large kitchen complete with new, state-of-the-art appliances and a full dining area. From the dining room, there is a cozy living room complete with a two-sided fireplace that is connected to the three-season porch. The upper level has more of an industrial feel with a loft that features an architectural wall application and a full-size murphy bed. Down the hall from the loft is the main suite, which has a classic cabin style with a modern twist. The home also features a full guest bedroom suite perfect for short or long term guests with a kitchenette and full bathroom.

The home was designed by Dylan Eastman, constructed by builder Big Country Built with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2022 include Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO), LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, Rocket Mortgage®, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Trex Company, LLC, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, WAGONEER and Wayfair.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., including territories, possessions, and commonwealths, age 21 or older at Promotion start date. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Giveaway starts at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28 and ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 17, 2022. For full Official Rules and to enter, visit https://www.hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-dream-home/sweepstakes or https://www.foodnetwork.com/sponsored/sweepstakes/hgtv-dream-home-sweepstake s . Sponsored by Discovery Communications, LLC

