GOODYEAR TO PARTICIPATE IN WOLFE RESEARCH VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) said today it will participate in a fireside chat during Wolfe Research's 2022 Global Auto, Auto Tech and Mobility Conference on Feb. 24, 2022, at 3:50 p.m. EST.

Rod Lache, managing director at Wolfe Research, will host Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in a fireside chat. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

