Crunchfish publishes year-end report 2021

Net sales (SEK) 882,905 3,634,487 3,956,665 10,883,365 Profit or loss before tax (SEK) -14,779,391 -5,880,294 -38,468,158 –25,335,425 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.49 -0.21 -1.34 -0,91 Equity-assets-ratio (%) 87.0% 78.6% 87.0% 78.6% Total cash and bank balances (SEK) 32,755,502 8,667,692 32,755,502 8,667,692

A comment from our CEO Joachim Samuelsson

"Crunchfish pursues product leadership by producing a continuous stream of state-of-theart products. 2021 was a tremendous year as we managed to transform the products in our business areas Digital Cash and Gesture Interaction into platforms. As platforms are so much more versatile than products, it makes us more adaptable and destined for success. Like Charles Darwin, we believe that the one most responsive to change wins."

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a Digital Cash platform for Banks, Payment Services and CBDC implementations and Gesture Interaction technology for AR/VR, automotive and digital interfaces. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with representation in India.

