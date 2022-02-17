CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2022 Annual Celebration of the Executive Service Corps Event Announced (PRNewswire)

What: Annual Celebration of the Executive Service Corps Event

When: April 28, 2022, 11:30 CT

Where: Remote with attendees receiving a signed hardcover copy of the author's new book, The Latecomer, when it is released on May 31.

Why: Support the Executive Service Corps

How: Get tickets now at http://www.escevent.org

The Executive Service Corps engages highly trained professionals who use their time and expertise to provide nonprofits with the consulting services they need to be successful. To achieve their mission, they provide consulting, coaching, and professional services to about 150 nonprofit organizations impacting 1.2 million people each year.

On April 28, the Executive Service Corps will be continuing our tradition of gathering to celebrate our impact with an acclaimed author as our special guest. In addition to a lively Q&A with our author, the Executive Service Corps will present our annual honorees with our prestigious philanthropic awards. Recent luminaries included Christina Baker Kline (Orphan Train) and Erik Larson (Devil in the White City).

This year, our guest author will be Jean Hanff Korelitz. Korelitz is the New York Times bestselling author of the novels The Plot, You Should Have Known (which aired on HBO in October 2020 as The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland), Admission (adapted as a film in 2013 starring Tina Fey), The Devil and Webster, The White Rose, The Sabbathday River, and A Jury of Her Peers, as well as Interference Powder, a novel for children. Her company BOOKTHEWRITER hosts pop-up book groups in which small groups of readers discuss new books with their authors. She lives in New York City with her husband, Irish poet Paul Muldoon.

Fund Development Chairperson Brindha Dyer stated, "The Executive Service Corps is excited to host our annual Fund & Friend Raising Event on April 28, 2022. ESC is focused on continuing to provide services to consult and coach nonprofits. Your support is precious and makes our community of nonprofits successful."

Board Chairperson Jeanne Mayes said, "We hope you'll join us in supporting and enjoying the Executive Service Corps' upcoming annual fundraising event. As a nonprofit organization, we raise funds to enable our support of nonprofit clients at affordable fee levels. Our work improves and strengthens a wide variety of nonprofit organizations and helps to raise the bar for all members of our community. In fact, we provided consulting services to more than 120 nonprofits last year. Please help us to make our event a success. The funds raised will support our operations, including accounting, audits, conferences, staff, technology, tools, and internal training. The stronger we are, the more nonprofits we can support."

President and CEO Rachelle Jervis Chopra exclaimed, "We are delighted to have the genius of Jean Hanff Korelitz join us to discuss her incredible books! It will be an entertaining way for us to celebrate the Executive Service Corps' work and the incredible volunteer consultants and charities that make our transformational capacity-building work possible. We owe her and all of them a big thank you for their support."

Contact: Brindha Dyer, Executive Service Corps Fund Development Chair, 1-312-880-7734, invite@escevent.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Executive Service Corps of Chicago