Michelob ULTRA Teams Up with NBA JAM to Bring '90s Nostalgia to Basketball Fans Everywhere for NBA All-Star 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelob ULTRA is on fire,1993 is in the air and "Boomshakalaka" won't just be another classic line belted by NBA JAM announcer Tim Kitzrow. As the official beer partner of the NBA and the beer brand that always reminds us that joy is essential, Michelob ULTRA is bringing all the nostalgic feels to basketball fans everywhere during NBA All-Star 2022 in celebration of the league's 75th anniversary.

Michelob ULTRA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Michelob ULTRA) (PRNewswire)

Through a fire partnership with NBA JAM and some of the '90s most legendary players, personalities and artists, Michelob ULTRA is encouraging fans to "Enjoy it Like It's 1993" by bringing the joy of the game to life both virtually and on-the-ground in Cleveland.

"There is something special about NBA JAM and the power it had to bring real joy to so many people over the years," said three-time NBA champion and seven-time All-Star James Worthy. "I'm excited that Michelob ULTRA is giving me the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with fellow legendary players and fans."

To encourage people to 'Enjoy It Like It's 1993' - the year NBA JAM came to the masses - the superior light beer is on the ready to take fans on a joyful journey through the '90s:

NBA JAM-inspired, limited-edition cans featuring iconic catch phrases and images from the game will be available only in select local bars around Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Boom Shaka Laka's during NBA All-Star 2022.

By tweeting a selfie to @MichelobULTRA using #ULTRAJAM, fan photos will be transformed into their own individual 16-bit avatar inspired by the game itself.

Fans can head to EnjoyItLikeIts1993.com , an epic 90's designed website, to score merch from the NBA Jam 'Time Capsule Collection' and ultra-limited premium items that will be dropping throughout NBA All-Star 2022, including limited custom NBA JAM x ULTRA arcade consoles.

Michelob ULTRA has partnered with original NBA JAM characters and NBA legends Clyde Drexler , Dikembe Mutombo, Dominique Wilkins and James Worthy to remind us of the joy that NBA JAM brings, because 'It's Only Worth It If You Enjoy It.'

"No video game displayed the joy of basketball quite like NBA JAM, from its iconic catchphrases to 2-on-2 gameplay or flaming balls; as a brand that champions the joy of the NBA, it made perfect sense for us to team up with this iconic franchise during NBA All-Star that celebrates the history of the NBA," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA.

A '90s TAKEOVER IN CLEVELAND

Michelob ULTRA will bring NBA JAM to life by taking over a local bar in Cleveland and creating 'Boom Shaka Lakas' - a retro '90s arcade bar where fans can hang out throughout NBA All-Star 2022. Fans who stop by can expect to catch:

Musical performances by Grammy-nominated artist and hip-hop icon Fat Joe and a surprise guest appearance

Spin sets by hidden NBA JAM character and iconic DJ Jazzy Jeff

Meet & greets with NBA JAM legends throughout the weekend including:

Special appearances by the voice of NBA JAM, Tim Kitzrow

Limited-edition collab merchandise made in partnership with Ohio -based apparel company Homage, plenty of Michelob ULTRA, unlimited NBA JAM arcade plays and more

Boom Shaka Laka's will be open to fans beginning Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20 12p.m. – 1a.m. EST.

Ready to "Enjoy It Like It's 1993"? Game On. Head to EnjoyItLikeIts1993.com and keep those eyes peeled on @MichelobULTRA #ULTRAJAM on social media to stay up-to-date and see how Michelob ULTRA is heating up during NBA All-Star 2022. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to please JAM responsibly.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the No. 2 beer in the industry by volume. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About NBA All-Star 2022

NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, which will reach fans in 215 countries and territories in a record 60 languages, will bring together the most talented and passionate players in the game as the league celebrates its 75th Anniversary Season. The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 20th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports' 37th year of NBA All-Star coverage. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will also host Clorox Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 18 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 18, the NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T and the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Feb. 19, and the NBA G League Next Gem Game on Feb. 20 will take place at the Wolstein Center.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable and beloved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of spirits and craft beer brands that provide consumers with a choice of the best-tasting beverages in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. We are looking forward to a future with more cheers where we keep dreaming bigger to provide opportunities for our people, lift up our neighbors and make a meaningful impact in the world. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Instagram.

For More Information:

Jessica Thorpe

media@anheuser-busch.com

Jackie Baez

jbaez@webershandwick.com

