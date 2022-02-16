Grand opening give-back: Upscale jeweler gives a $10,000 Valentine to two North Carolina charities

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A double give-back to The Servant Center and Out of the Garden Project made the new Crystal Jewelers Fine Jewelry store opening truly grand for the Triad community.

"This donation means that we can continue to move forward with our expansion of the Servant House,” said The Servant Center Director of Marketing and Development Leah Murray. “This is a transition living facility for homeless disabled veterans. To be part of this community, it's an honor and we appreciate everything. Thank you for helping us serve those who served us.” "Thank you and Congratulations!” said Don Milholin, Executive Director and President of The Out of the Garden Project. (PRNewswire)

Honored guests Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn and City Council members spoke in support for Greensboro small businesses



The new store in the Wendover Village Shopping Center (4215 W. Wendover Ave.) hosted "The Heartbeats of Our Community" grand opening and charity ceremony on Valentine's Day with two heartfelt gifts of $5,000 each, to the two nonprofit social service agencies.

Crystal Jewelers owner Kamran Awan and business partners Mahesh Chainani and Preet Arora wanted to pay forward their gratitude to the Triad community with gifts that will benefit thousands of residents.

The Servant Center focuses on residents experiencing homelessness or disabilities, particularly veterans, through housing, healthcare, and restorative services. The Out of the Garden Project works to eliminate food insecurity for families.

Honored guests Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn and Greensboro city council representatives Marikay Abuzuaiter and Hugh Holston spoke in support for Greensboro small businesses and the community's nonprofit contributors.

"This donation means that we can continue to move forward with our expansion of the Servant House," said The Servant Center Director of Marketing and Development Leah Murray. "This is a transition living facility for homeless disabled veterans. To be part of this community, it's an honor and we appreciate everything. Thank you for helping us serve those who served us."

"Thank you and Congratulations!" said Don Milholin, Executive Director and President of The Out of the Garden Project. "Out of the Garden Project is humbled and thrilled with your generous donation. We are grateful to your team for a very friendly welcome and a wonderful grand opening."

About Crystal Jewelers

Crystal Jewelers now sells jewelry for all occasions in its new Greensboro store, as well as through its online storefront.

A case study in American entrepreneurial success, Crystal Jewelers principal Kamran Awan has been providing professional and trustworthy taxations and accounting solutions for last ten years as founder of Accounting Solutions, serving various industries.

Awan has very strong and credible relationships in South Asian community, following his journey from Pakistan to the USA in 2002. He started his career in America with an accounting job for 11 years and that led to opening and owning his own accounting practice, out of passion to serve the clients.

Eventually, Awan added more lines of business. This included owning and managing eight franchise hotels (including Days Inn, Country Inn, Sleep Inn and Comfort Inn), four fine dining Indian restaurants, two real estate firms and a Vitamin Shoppe franchise before embarking on a totally different trade: luxury jewelry.

Media Contact:

Dr. Akir Khan, akirkhan@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crystal Jewelers