Beth Devine of Devine Solutions Group Honored as Tracy, CA's 2022 Local Businessperson of the Year

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com is announcing the results of its national search for leaders who've gone above and beyond guiding peers and supporting entire communities as they strive to recover.

The Association of TeleServices International (PRNewsfoto/Association of Teleservices Int) (PRNewswire)

Today, Alignable's network has chosen Beth Devine, Principal and Owner of Devine Solutions Group Digital Marketing as Tracy, CA's 2022 Businessperson of The Year!

The 2022 contest is the most popular competition Alignable has ever hosted, marking a 64% increase in participation over last year. In all, 2,400+ small business owners were elected by their peers to be their Local Business People Of The Year across the U.S. and Canada.

During the contest, which ran from Jan. 10 to Feb. 11, 2022, 160,000+ votes and 32,000+ testimonials were posted praising thousands of local leaders for helping their peers and communities through a turbulent year with many challenges: skyrocketing inflation, labor shortages, supply chain problems, and COVID variants.

Because of these issues, 70% of small businesses have yet to recover and recovery rates have declined 13% since December , according to Alignable's latest poll of 6,305 small business owners. This recovery reversal highlights how important it is for the contest winners to continue their work helping even more businesses bounce back from pandemic-era hurdles.

Giving Is the Glue Holding Us Together

"In our tight-knit community, you almost always get back what you give," said Devine. "And the challenges we've all encountered have compelled many of us to offer counsel and other support to peers struggling to keep their businesses afloat. While I'm thrilled to receive this award, it's really a testament to our entire community. And it reinforces my resolve to push toward a full recovery for everyone here in Tracy by the end of 2022, if not earlier."

Devine received a special badge on her Alignable profile, recognizing this big win. In past years, the awareness generated through similar contests has spurred expanded connections, as well as new business for many winners.

Driving Recognition Is Key

"This has been a fun and rewarding contest to watch unfold," said Alignable's President & Co-Founder Venkat Krishnamurthy. "Local business owners are the heart and soul of their communities and they ought to get way more recognition for all they do. Friendly competition aside, this contest generated some incredible peer testimonials (to the tune of 32,000+), showing exactly why small business owners are stronger together."

About Devine Solutions Group Digital Marketing

Devine Solutions Group is a multiple award-winning, full-stack digital marketing agency headquartered in Tracy, CA. As an affordable option to hiring an in-house marketing team, they work with small to mid-sized business owners to grow their business and their profit online.

Their purpose is to assist clients with turning their business potential into a profitable reality. They do this by implementing top tier transformational digital marketing services. They are committed to assisting their clients with growing their business, so they can achieve the financial independence they require the work/life balance they deserve.

Clients hire Devine Solutions Group for their expertise in ADA Website Design, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Reputation Management, and a whole lot more.

About Alignable

Alignable.com is the largest online referral network for small businesses in the U.S. and Canada. With 7 million+ members across 35,000+ local communities, Alignable is the network where small business owners drive leads and prospects, generate referrals, land new business, build trusted relationships, and share great advice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Devine Solutions Group, LLC