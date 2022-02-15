Milberg Files Eastman Chemical Company Steam Pipe Explosion Lawsuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman ("Milberg") has filed a class action lawsuit in response to the Eastman Chemical Company Steam Pipe Explosion in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The explosion occurred on January 31, 2022, at Eastman Chemical Company's Kingsport location, causing asbestos and other toxic materials to be sprayed into the air and spread throughout the surrounding community. Milberg attorneys Greg Coleman, Billy Ringger, Will Ladnier, Melissa Sims, Roy Mason, Ginny Whitener, and Kelsey Davies filed a class action lawsuit against Eastman Chemical Company on February 14, 2022. The complaint, filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court, includes claims for public and private nuisance, trespass, negligence, and strict liability for ultra-hazardous activity.

On Sunday, Milberg attorneys, joined by Dr. Angela Hind (a physician and environmental consultant) hosted a townhall meeting in Kingsport to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns. Residents explained seeing visible debris on their properties and throughout the neighborhood, and many reported experiencing headaches, nausea, and skin rashes following the incident.

Lead plaintiff Sharon Weatherly owns a home in the affected area. She says she and her neighbors were exposed to the toxic contaminants released during the explosion and claims in the lawsuit that her home and others in Kingsport have lost value as a result of this incident. The complaint alleges that Ms. Weatherly's neighborhood and much of Kingsport will be negatively affected for many years to come due to the legitimate concern and public perception that these types of incidents will continue to occur at Eastman in the future.

"This is not the first instance like this committed by Eastman," said Milberg Senior Partner Greg Coleman. "Our attorneys are already working with the Kingsport community and surrounding communities to protect their legal rights. These innocent victims deserve justice. With this lawsuit we hope to help them clean up their neighborhoods and force Eastman to clean up its act."

After the explosion, Eastman did not sound an immediate alarm warning the surrounding community of the incident. Eastman also reportedly failed to request that Kingsport officials use the city's automated emergency alert system to warn those in the affected area. Eastman waited late into the evening to inform residents that the debris covering their community contained asbestos. As alleged in the complaint, Eastman's actions have put residents at unnecessary risk, affected property values, and otherwise damaged the reputation of the community.

"After years fighting for cleanup workers devastated by the Kingston coal ash spill and other man-made environmental disaster victims around the country, we understand the terrible impact these events can have on the environment, wildlife, and people," said Milberg Attorney Billy Ringger. "The impacts on businesses, homeowners, and their families are likely to be felt for years."

Milberg's Environmental and Toxic Torts Litigation group has helped thousands of homeowners and businesses that have been negatively affected by similar man-made disasters, including the Kingston coal ash spill, the Exxon Valdez oil spill, the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and the Huntington Beach oil spill. The firm seeks to represent all persons and businesses harmed as a result of the Eastman steam pipe explosion.

More information about the lawsuit is available on Milberg's website, www.milberg.com, or by contacting the firm at 865-247-0080. Local residents affected by the Eastman steam pipe explosion are encouraged to reach out to Milberg for a free legal consultation.

