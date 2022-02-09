UniFirst Reveals No. 9 Chevy Paint Scheme for the 2022 NASCAR Season

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, unveiled the all-new race car paint scheme for the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The car will once again be piloted by NASCAR's four-time Most Popular Driver and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott for three races during the upcoming 2022 season.

The new No. 9 UniFirst Chevy paint scheme will prominently feature the company's distinctive signature green color and racing-inspired black and white contrasts. Refreshing and dynamic, the vibrant custom green designs are showcased throughout the exterior of the car. Elliott and the entire No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports race team will also sport fire suits that complement the new UniFirst car design and feature the company's corporate color and logo.

In 2022, newly designed "Next Gen" race cars make their way onto the track for all NASCAR Cup Series teams. The UniFirst No. 9 has been upgraded to the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 design, which includes a number of visual and technological improvements. Aesthetically, the car features stylish new 18-inch aluminum wheels, a new aerodynamic hood, and a redesigned side skirt. The Next Gen Camaro also closely matches the design of the Chevrolet models commonly seen on the nation's roadways.

Under the surface, NASCAR's Next Gen car offers a new steel chassis, a reworked sequential transmission, a revised independent rear suspension, and an innovative refueling system. All together, they are the most noteworthy updates to NASCAR's car designs in more than a decade.

"I'm excited for fans to see UniFirst's new bright green and white design on our No. 9 Chevrolet when we hit the track in Phoenix next month," Elliott said. "We've had a lot of fun and success with UniFirst over the last few seasons, and I'm looking forward to getting this Camaro into victory lane in 2022."

Following his championship-winning 2020 season, Elliott provided fans with more excitement in 2021. He finished the year with a pair of wins and 21 top-10 finishes, culminating in the driver earning one of only four spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 last November. During his three races in the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy in 2021, Elliott collected three top-10 results, including a pair of fifth-place finishes. After the season, Elliott also earned NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award for the fourth straight season.

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will make its season debut on March 13 at Phoenix Raceway. It will later hit the track at Kansas Speedway on May 15 and August 7 at Michigan International Speedway. UniFirst will also serve as an associate sponsor of the No. 9 car for all other races throughout the 2022 campaign.

"The revised Next Gen No. 9 UniFirst Chevy is taking UniFirst Racing to a whole new level with our most dynamic paint scheme to date," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports have continued to impress with their efforts on and off the track, and we couldn't be more excited for another riveting NASCAR Cup Series season."

The 2022 NASCAR season marks the sixth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and it's the third year that the company will serve as a sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst continues to be the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group. For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com .

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (280) and laps led (nearly 75,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 37 different seasons, including an active streak of 36 in a row (1986-2021). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

