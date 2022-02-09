Getting Answers
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: 4Q21 results to be disclosed soon

Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 10th after trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our 2021 results and 2022 guidance in a new format with a Q&A session at the end.

Check out the speakers:

Milton Maluhy Filho
Chief executive officer (CEO)

Alexsandro Broedel
CFO

André Rodrigues
Retail banking, digital channels, UX, insurance and CRM

André Sapoznik
Payment, Operations and Marketing

Carlos Constantini
Wealth management services

Matias Granata
CRO

Flavio Souza
Itaú BBA

Ricardo Guerra
CIO

Renato Lulia
IRO

Don't miss out on this
register now (https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados4t21/Default_eng.aspx)

You can also watch on Youtube
Friday, February 11, 2022 at 08:00a.m. EST in Portuguese and in English

Go to our website and check out the latest news and developments
itau.com.br/ri

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-4q21-results-to-be-disclosed-soon-301479249.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

