NIIMBL Welcomes New Senior Fellow Dr. Juan Torres

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is pleased to announce that Dr. Juan Torres has recently joined the Institute as a NIIMBL Senior Fellow and will be leading the Quality team for a next generation factory concept design project within the NIIMBL-led Process Intensification (PI) Program.

"Juan is the perfect person to lead the Quality team for our design project because of his experience, credibility and passion for improving quality through innovation. It's a privilege to have him on the team," states John Erickson, Acting Chief Technology Officer, NIIMBL.

NIIMBL Senior Fellows play key roles in leading or providing expertise to various Institute initiatives such as our Process Intensification Program, Big Data Program, and Regulatory Considerations Committee. The next generation factory design project is one of five workstreams that comprise NIIMBL's PI program which seeks to invent, design, demonstrate, and support commercialization of integrated and intensified biopharmaceutical manufacturing approaches for the industry.

Dr. Juan Torres is President of Ingenuitas, a non-profit organization researching sustainable health solutions for the developing world. Prior, Dr. Torres retired in 2020 from Biogen after 17 years where he was Chief Quality Officer. In this role, Dr. Torres led the company's Global Quality organization of more than 500 employees and was responsible for quality systems at all Biogen sites. His responsibilities, among others, included corporate compliance, Quality supply chain management, Quality Operations, Quality Control, IT Quality, training, and global standards. He previously also held leadership positions at Centocor, Bayer Corporation, Organon Teknika, and Akzo Chemicals.

Dr. Torres previously served as a member of the Advisory Board of the NC State Poole College of Management and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves as board member in the Kenan Institute for Engineering, Technology and Science, as a Fellow in the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Training and Education (BTEC) center at NC State, and is a Board Trustee for Wake Tech Community College.

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally-sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

