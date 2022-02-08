3ICE Announces International Media Rights Agreement with ESPN

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3ICE, a new, six-team, independent, three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America, has announced that it has agreed to an international multi-platform media rights agreement with ESPN.

3ICE logo (PRNewswire)

ESPN will carry all nine of the league's tour-stops (totaling 52 games) on ESPN Player (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), ESPN on Star+ (Latin America), WatchESPN (affiliate authenticated in Oceania) and ESPN Play (affiliate authenticated in the Caribbean) across 185 countries where platforms are available. Eight of the tour-stops will feature all six teams, competing in bracket-style tournaments, which include three first-round games, two semifinals, followed by a title game. The season will culminate in playoffs and a final league championship in Las Vegas on August 20th, 2022.

"This is a fantastic agreement for our league, we could not be more excited to partner with a network like ESPN to help showcase the speed, skill and flat out excitement of 3ICE to the entire globe," said 3ICE's Founder & CEO, E.J. Johnston. "We cannot wait to be a part of ESPN's family of content and look forward to delivering the best part of hockey and a truly unique experience to the world through their platforms."

2022 3ICE Schedule

Week 1: Sat., June 18 - Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Week 2: Sat. June 25 - Magness Arena, Denver, CO, USA

Week 3: Sat., July 2 - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI, USA

Week 4: Sat., July 9 - Giant Center, Hershey, PA, USA

Week 5: Sat., July 16 - Budweiser Gardens, London, ON, Canada

Week 6: Sat., July 23 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Week 7: Sat., July 30 - Centré Vidéotron, Québec City, QC, Canada

Week 8: Sat., August 6 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN, USA

Week 9: Sat., August 20 - Playoffs & Championship at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA

About 3ICE

3ICE is a new and totally independent three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America, created by Founder & CEO E.J. Johnston. Designed to give fans the speed, skill and excitement they love 100% of the time, the on-ice action moves at an unprecedented pace, providing the ultimate hockey experience. It's THE BEST PART OF HOCKEY. For more information on 3ICE, please visit www.3ice.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3ICE