2022 UDA NATIONAL DANCE TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP HONORS TOP TEAMS

The National Dance Team Championship, produced by the Universal Dance Association, a Varsity Spirit brand, celebrated the power of school spirit, community, athleticism, and talent. The event hosted over 1,000 performances across 37 states. All teams invited to perform at the championship qualified at a Varsity Spirit Camp in 2021. School teams were credentialed in dance safety and leadership training, endorsed by the National Federation of High School Sports (NFHS), as well as in the areas of ambassadorship, athleticism, performance, role modeling and spirit raising. Teams performed in an exclusive performance at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the HP Field House, Visa Athletic Center or The AdventHealth Arena – the first ever building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events.

"Each year, teams from across the country come together at the UDA National Dance Team Championship to showcase their skills and represent their schools and programs," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "These athletes have spent hundreds of hours raising spirit on their campuses, entertaining their crowds at games and performances. We are thrilled to be able to produce a world-class event where we can highlight their incredible talents and reward them for their contributions to their schools and communities."

The National Dance Team Championship was the first of its kind in 1983, created to reward dancers for their hard work and talent, and to create a venue in which they could be recognized for their talents and abilities. This championship has been featured on ESPN since 1983 and Varsity Spirit is one of ESPN's longest-running collaborators. Varsity Spirit partnered with the Walt Disney World® Resort in 1995 and has been creating unforgettable National Championship experiences ever since.

For more information on the National Dance Team Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The championship will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the Spring of 2022. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

Dance Team Super Varsity winners included:

Super Varsity Game Day: Cherry Creek High School | Greenwood Village, CO

Dance Team Large Varsity winners included:

Large Varsity Hip Hop: Eisenhower High School | Shelby Township, MI

Large Varsity Pom: Millard North High School | Omaha, NE

Large Varsity Jazz: Coral Reef High School | Miami, FL

Large Varsity High Kick: Maine South High School | Park Ridge, IL

Large Varsity Game Day: Bearden High School | Knoxville, TN

Dance Team Medium Varsity winners included:

Medium Varsity Hip Hop: Francis Howell High School | Saint Charles, MO

Medium Varsity Pom: Liberty High School | Liberty, MO

Medium Varsity Jazz: St. Thomas More Catholic High School | St. Cloud, FL

Medium Varsity Game Day: Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA

Dance Team Small Varsity winners included:

Small Varsity Hip Hop: Destrehan High School | Destrehan, LA

Small Varsity Pom: Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA

Small Varsity Jazz: St. Brendan High School | Miami, FL

Small Varsity High Kick: Notre Dame De Sion High School | Kansas City, MO

Small Varsity Game Day: Destrehan High School | Destrehan, LA

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

