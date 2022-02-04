UNIFY Financial Credit Union Launches Cryptocurrency Services In Special Promotion with Pro Football Player, Safety John Johnson III

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIFY Financial Credit Union (UNIFY) has become the first credit union to offer cryptocurrency services through NYDIG, enabling its members to easily buy, sell and hold bitcoin alongside their traditional accounts within its online banking platform.

To kick off its digital currency service launch, UNIFY has partnered with Pro Football Player, Safety John Johnson III to create a limited edition "JJ3" non-fungible token (NFT) collectible. Any UNIFY member who purchases $500 worth of bitcoin through the credit union's platform by February 14, 2022, is entered to win the NFT featuring the pro football star. Winners also have the opportunity to participate in a one-on-one Zoom call with Johnson.

"We're continually exploring emerging opportunities to serve members' changing needs and stay on the leading edge of financial services as technology and consumer interests continue to evolve. As digital currencies enter the mainstream, we're excited to provide members a convenient, secure, and immediate way to access cryptocurrency alongside their traditional account services as part of our core digital offering," said UNIFY President/CEO Gordon Howe. "Partnering with pro footballer John Johnson in creating this one-of-a-kind NFT collectible is a great way to kick off our entry into cryptoservices, and we hope our members take this opportunity to learn more about digital currencies through UNIFY."

Johnson commented, "I'm excited to partner with UNIFY as the first credit union to make digital currency easy and accessible for its members. This NFT gives me the opportunity to celebrate and connect with football fans across the country, and I look forward to talking with the winners live." After starting his professional career with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, star Safety Johnson joined the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

UNIFY is offering cryptocurrency services in partnership with Q2, its online banking administrator, and leading bitcoin provider NYDIG. More information about the opportunity to win the "JJ3" NFT is available here.

About UNIFY Financial Credit Union UNIFY Financial Credit Union is one of the nation's leading credit unions, with over $3 billion in assets and more than 265,000 members across the country. UNIFY has branches nationwide, with regional offices located in Torrance, CA; Las Vegas, NV; Mesa, AZ; and Allen, TX. Please visit UnifyFCU.com for more information.

Bitcoin execution and custody services are provided by NYDIG Execution LLC ("NYDIG"). NYDIG is authorized by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business activity. NYDIG is not involved with the purchase of NFTs.

