MARA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Marathon Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Marathon between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 15, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law