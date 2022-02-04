Curio Announces its Novel Recycling Process, NuCycle™

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging decades of American research and development, Curio is proud to announce NuCycle™ - an innovative process for spent nuclear fuel recycling. With a compact, modular, and proliferation-resistant design, NuCycle™ offers a bold solution to the nuclear waste impasse that recycles the unused fuel and eliminates the long-term stewardship burden.

NuCycle is poised to revolutionize U.S. nuclear energy...combating climate change and maintaining U.S. energy security.

"Curio's NuCycle is, simply put, a game-changer. Combined with our groundbreaking business model, NuCycle is poised to revolutionize the U.S. nuclear energy market. We envision nuclear energy being a key enabler in combating climate change and maintaining U.S. energy security," says Ed McGinnis, CEO of Curio.

Structured around a framework of scalability, advanced manufacturing, and semi-autonomous operation, a NuCycle™ facility is envisioned to be the size of a football stadium while being capable of recycling all our nation's nuclear waste. With unprecedented levels of operational efficiency, NuCycle™ will rid nuclear energy of the albatross around its neck and allow for a sustainable path to a clean energy future.

For nuclear energy to serve humanity the way its pioneers imagined, we must solve the nuclear waste issue. And it is imperative that it happen within this decade! NuCycle™ is the first step to ushering in a new era of nuclear innovation, abundance, and prosperity.

Curio has submitted a patent with the USPTO disclosing the NuCycle™ process.

