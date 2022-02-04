China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Appoints New Director

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that its board of directors had appointed Mr. Fangzhong Sun as a new director of the Company, succeeding Mr. Nan Hu, effective February 1, 2022.

Mr. Fangzhong Sun has served as the Chief Education Specialist and director of China Liberal (Beijing) Education Technology Co., Ltd., a limited liability company formed in the PRC and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, since June 2014. Mr. Sun has served as an expert at the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China since June 2004. Mr. Sun served as the vice president of China Higher Vocational and Technical Education Research Association from October 2004 to November 2014. Mr. Sun was the president of Fujian Higher Vocational Education Research Association from September 1995 to October 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Sun served as the president of Fuzhou Vocational and Technical College from October 2002 to July 2008. Mr. Sun participated in the formation of Minjiang Vocational University ("MVU") in 1984, and Mr. Sun successively served as Secretary and President of Gulou Branch of MVU, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of MVU, Vice President, Executive Vice President, and President of MVU from November 1984 to October 2002. Mr. Sun obtained his bachelor's degree in Inorganic Chemical Technology from Fuzhou University in 1969.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairperson and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "I would like to express my appreciation to Mr. Nan Hu for his service and wish him the best going forward. I am thrilled to have Mr. Fangzhong Sun serving as a director of the Company. His extensive experience in the Ministry of Education, China Higher Vocational and Technical Education Research Association and Minjiang Vocational University will substantially contribute to the Company's development in the education industry. With his exceptional expertise and great insights, I am confident that Mr. Sun will make significant contributions to the Company's management and further strengthen our industry position. We look forward to seeing Mr. Sun's fresh perspectives and insights and working closely with him in the future."

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, please visit the company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

