Yalla President Named MENA's Leading Personality of the Year

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that Mr. Saifi Ismail, Yalla Group's President, was named MENA's Leading Personality of the Year in the Digital Entertainment category by Emirati Estesmarat Magazine's 2021 Middle East's Most Creative Business Leaders Awards. Mr. Ismail was honored along with an illustrious group of 22 Middle East business leaders for his outstanding contributions to the digitalization of entertainment and social networking in the region.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the awarding body and adjudication panel for this prestigious award," said Mr. Ismail. "It is a powerful testament to Yalla Group's ingenuity, resourcefulness and successes over the past year, which would not have been possible without the support of the UAE government. The MENA entertainment and social networking market is undergoing a vast digital transformation, and Yalla is proud to be a driver of innovation and source of creativity as we advance the development of the digital world in the region."

Now in its fifth year, Emirati Estesmarat Magazine's Middle East's Most Creative Business Leaders Awards ceremony is organized in cooperation with the Future Forum for Arab Investments (FFAI). This year's ceremony, entitled "Crises…Bridges of the Future," focused on Arab business and government leaders' inventive strategies to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The magazine solicited nominations from industry and government leaders throughout the Middle East and selected award winners based on 15 criteria, including the management's creativity in handling international economic crises, market variables, risk factors and capital turnover, as well as innovation in supporting government policies, economic development plans, sustainable development practices and environment preservation.

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all of them to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

