Sheaff Brock Assesses Trends to Help Guide Investors in 2022

Interest rate increases projected by the Fed has prompted news coverage predicting a market decline. Yet, history shows that, of the eight Fed rate-hike cycles since 1983, the initial Fed rate hike in any series resulted, on average, in a 6.6% S&P 500 increase during the six-month periods after those increases.

Those projected interest rate increases, combined with the Omicron variant, continue to cause market volatility. While many investors equate volatility with risk, volatility is actually an asset class with potential to create gains. Harnessing volatility through options trading can be a good alternative to bonds, which are currently paying negative yields after inflation.

The $1.1 billion infrastructure act passed by Congress in November of 2021 offers industrial stocks growth over the next several years. Many of the companies comprising market industrials also have unusually high-tech attributes—robotics, autonomous vehicles—which may make them attractive for investing.

The ongoing inflation that's been projected to get worse in 2022 may create unexpected investment opportunities, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) which are known for being resilient to inflation.

