Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson's David Findley Receives Board Certification in Family Law

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Family Law attorney David Findley has earned board certification in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

"We are proud that David has passed the examination to become board certified," said Scott Downing, the firm's managing partner. "David is a talented and dedicated attorney who cares about his clients. Becoming board certified gives him additional knowledge to assist families involved in Family Law disputes. It's a great accomplishment."

Texas Board of Legal Specialization certification is earned by less than 1 percent of eligible attorneys and requires continuing legal education, completion of an exam, and other qualifications. Mr. Findley is one of 16 attorneys Board Certified in Family Law at ONDA.

"Providing my clients with the best Family Law counsel possible is always my primary goal, and achieving this certification helps me to find the right solutions for their individual situations," said Mr. Findley.

Mr. Findley joined ONDA in 2020 and has established a practice focusing on divorce and custody disputes, as well as issues involving property division and estate planning. An author and commentator on Family Law and related legal issues, he is a member of the Family Law sections of the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Bar Association, as well as the Annette Stewart American Inn of Court.

Mr. Findley received his law degree from Baylor Law School and his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for almost 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

