OFC 2022 Returns to San Diego to Showcase Optical Communications' Groundbreaking Innovations in 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Co-Packaging, Data Center Optics and Machine Learning

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), the premier international event for the latest advances in optical communications and networking, will feature comprehensive educational programming on groundbreaking innovations—from research to marketplace—spanning the entire ecosystem, during the hybrid event 06 – 10 March 2022 in San Diego, CA.

This is a milestone year for OFC; for more than 45 years the conference continues to provide the leading platform for global collaboration in optical communications technology.

Executives, technical experts, academia, media and analysts will connect through OFC's hybrid format featuring virtual and in-person programming and an in-person exhibition to meet the unique needs of a global audience.

OFC's comprehensive technical programming spans five days and features peer-reviewed presentations and more than 120 invited speakers. Presenters will discuss the industry's hottest topics, including advanced Digital Signal Processing (DSPs); Artificial Intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML); coherent pluggables; co-packaging; data center optics at greater than 400G; emerging architectures for 5G and edge networks; high-speed PON; SDM for submarine networks; quantum communications and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC). Additional technical programming throughout the week includes symposia, in-depth tutorials, workshops, panels and the thought-provoking rump session. Review the schedule for in-person and virtual options.

"This is a milestone year for OFC; for more than 45 years the conference continues to provide the leading platform for global collaboration in optical communications technology," said OFC General Chairs Shinji Matsuo, David Plant and Jun Shan Wey. "OFC's in-person and virtual program will present a robust lineup of technology programming that provides expert insight and real-world examples of topics ranging from the latest in datacenter optics, advancements in co-packaged optics, machine learning and 5G."

This year's event features a plenary session, over 100 technical sessions featuring more than 500 invited and contributed talks, three symposia, three special sessions, ten workshops, nine panels, 55 short courses, plus business-focused programming.

PLENARY SPEAKERS:

John Bowers, Director, Institute of Energy Efficiency, University of California, Santa Barbara, USA; James Green, Scientist and Senior Advisor, NASA, USA; and Elise Neel, Senior Vice President, New Business Incubation, Verizon, USA, will provide attendees with insight into how revolutionary technologies are shaping our world and the impacts they will have on the industry moving forward.

CONFERENCE PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS:

Special conference programming includes the Symposia, Panels, the Open Networking Summit and the Demo Zone.

OFC will include three Symposia focused on industry growth segments:

Panelists, including the leading disruptors along with the incumbents, during the Open Networking Summit "Open Optical Disaggregation: What the Heck is Going On?" session will present their views on the most profound developments in open optical disaggregation.

Panels will provide an interactive learning environment on a variety of carefully curated topics from leading industry experts. This year's topics include:

The OFC Demo Zone will feature live demonstrations of research projects and proof-of-concept implementations in the space of optical communication devices, systems and networks, including applications of AI and ML for optical networking, programmable networks and quantum networking.

BUSINESS PROGRAMMING:

OFC's vibrant business-focused programming will provide participants with an understanding of current market trends, new technologies and insight into the future of the industry. Sessions will address the state of the industry, emerging technologies and recommended courses of action to tackle even the toughest business challenges.

This year's show floor programming taking place 08 - 10 March 2022 will feature Market Watch, the Network Operator Summit, the Data Center Summit and more than 15 programs. Panels of experts from global brands and key industry organizations will provide high-level perspectives on the state of the industry, hot topics and perspectives on current and future challenges and solutions.

Spanning three days, the Market Watch program will feature a series of panel discussions engaging the latest application topics and business issues in the field of optical communications. Presentations and panel sessions feature esteemed guest speakers from industry, research and the investment community, including the much anticipated " State of the Industry " analyst panel.

Lynn Nelson , Director, Optical Platform Development, Network Infrastructure and Services, AT&T, USA , and panels on FTTH and access networks and using disaggregation as a strategy to modernize the network. Service providers and network operators present their insider perspective during the Network Operator Summit . This year's session will feature keynote speaker, and panels on FTTH and access networks and using disaggregation as a strategy to modernize the network.

Head of Optical Networking Technologies, Google, USA , will discuss market forces driving future data center interconnect technologies. Two additional sessions will discuss scaling Data Center Interconnects (DCIs) and solving the challenge of moving datacenters to the network edge. This year's Data Center Summit session will address evolving data center requirements for technologies, equipment, applications and deployment scenarios in hyperscale and enterprise. Keynote speaker Ashish Vengsarkar,, will discuss market forces driving future data center interconnect technologies. Two additional sessions will discuss scaling Data Center Interconnects (DCIs) and solving the challenge of moving datacenters to the network edge.

Educational programs in the three exhibit hall theaters feature presentations by experts from major global brands and key industry organizations. Speakers will present high-level perspectives on hot topics like intra and inter data center connectivity, infrastructure and machine learning/automation.

Industry groups such as the Ethernet Alliance, DARPA and Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) will provide updates on the technology developments, specifications and implementations.

EXHIBIT:

OFC's exhibit will feature hundreds of organizations demonstrating the entire spectrum of products including network equipment and software, active and passive components, test and manufacturing equipment, data center/IT products and cable and fiber.

HEALTH AND SAFETY:

OFC Management is committed to the health and safety of conference participants and is following global, federal, state and local health guidelines in preparation for OFC 2022. All conference attendees, exhibitors, vendors and staff must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination with photo ID and wear a mask in the San Diego Convention Center at all times except when actively eating and drinking. Please visit the health and safety page for additional information on requirements and procedures for entering the conference, including vaccine and mask guidelines.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION:

Credentialed media and analysts who wish to cover OFC can find registration and other essential information in the OFC media room.

ABOUT OFC

The 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 45 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends that are shaping the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc) and the IEEE Photonics Society and co-sponsored and managed by Optica (formerly OSA). OFC in 2022 will be presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components and will take place 06-10 March 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA. Follow OFC on Twitter @OFCConference, learn more at OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights on OFC YouTube.

