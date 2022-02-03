NexGen Workspace Launches New Website to Provide Instant Quotes for Commercial Office Furniture

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Workspace, the premiere resource for commercial office furniture, today announced the launch of its new website www.nexgenworkspace.com providing potential buyers with instant quotes for commercial office furniture, as well as providing several pricing options.

The buying and selecting process of office furniture can typically take weeks or months and buyers still might not know the total costs involved. At nexgenworkspace.com, buyers can utilize the NexGen "One-Minute Budget Builder '' which will quickly guide them through the style of workstations or office furniture they need, then receive an estimate based on headcount or square footage in just a few clicks.

The NexGen website also offers a virtual showroom to provide potential buyers a unique look at furniture options within a real office setting. Once a potential buyer receives a quote the NexGen team will collaborate to make each workspace a reality.

"NexGen Workspace is really about answering the questions surrounding purchasing commercial office furniture honestly and quickly to make an informed decision," said Vice-President and Brand Architect, Aaron Harden. "The length of the buying process, surprise charges and fees are common, but with NexGen we provide instant bundled quotes, purchase flexibility and an environmentally sustainable office furniture solution."

NexGen Workspace also sets itself apart by providing complete and honest pricing up front. The pricing offered in NexGen's proprietary tools are bundled to include all shipping and installation as well as interior design fees. NexGen even has options which include returning the furniture for free if it is not needed at the end of the purchase term. This business model revolutionizes the relationship companies have with their furniture and provides greater flexibility.

For more information and to get a free quote on your next office furniture purchase go to www.nexgenworkspace.com

About NexGen Workspace

NexGen Workspace fills an unmet need in the office furniture industry-- the problem being that purchasing office furniture is too slow and overly complex. NexGen has a better way! NexGen offers flexibility through multiple purchase options that can scale up or down as a company's needs change. To put it simply—we make office furniture buying easy! Visit www.nexgenworkspace.com to get an instant quote today.

