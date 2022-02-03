NATION'S THIRD LARGEST HOSPICE PROVIDER AMEDISYS FINALIZES MEDALOGIX MUSE ENTERPRISE DEPLOYMENT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amedisys, Inc., the third largest hospice provider in the United States, announced today that it has completed the enterprise adoption of Medalogix Muse. Amedisys caregivers can now prioritize their most critical patients through hands-on insights provided by Medalogix Muse in coordination with Amedisys' clinical data.

With more than 500 locations in 38 states, Amedisys consistently seeks opportunities to leverage technology in the advancement of patient care at the bedside, driven by a commitment to transform the patient's end-of-life experience.

"Muse helps us focus care on patients in the final seven days of life," says Dr. Amy Moss, SVP of Hospice Clinical Operations for Amedisys. "Muse provides an objectivity to final week of life assessments that we didn't have before. Combined with our clinicians' expertise, our patients and their families receive the care that matters most in the final days of life."

Muse not only identifies more patients who need higher intensity of services, but also better equips the care team to act. "Muse presents accessible insights and improves operational efficiencies by encouraging dialogue with our clinicians for patients most in need," Dr. Moss adds. "The collaboration between Amedisys and Medalogix aligns with our values and vision, to be an industry leader in quality patient care."

Andrew Bates, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Medalogix, says Medalogix/Amedisys partnership illustrates how Muse enables more responsive hospice care.

"We are enthusiastic about the continued expansion of our partnership with Amedisys," Bates says. "The rapid adoption of Muse highlights the patient impact that is possible when caregivers are empowered with clinical insights driven by machine learning."

About Amedisys, Inc.

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 529 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

About Medalogix

Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a one-of-a-kind data analytics company in the post-acute care space. Transforming home health and hospice agencies by leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning and innovative cloud technology to equip clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time. The company's five machine learning products have demonstrated improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost to the healthcare system, including reduced hospitalization, appropriate and timely transitions to end-of-life care, and optimized visit utilization for patients. For more information, please visit Medalogix at www.medalogix.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Medalogix.

